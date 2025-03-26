5th Annual Women Got Game Summit & Esports Tournament Makes Tampa Debut, Joining Women’s College Basketball Celebrations

Female Students of Color Encouraged to Explore Careers in Gaming – Registration Is Open

This is more than an event—it’s a movement to open doors, build confidence, and create tangible career opportunities.” — Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of Women Got Game

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Got Game (WGG) is proud to bring its fifth annual, national career summit and esports tournament to the city of Tampa to debut on Friday, April 4, 2025, at The Skills Center. This pioneering event, held during the excitement of women’s college basketball in the city of Tampa, aims to demonstrate to young women of color the diverse career opportunities available in gaming, esports, and traditional sports leadership. Attendees will connect with industry leaders and gain valuable insights into this multi-billion-dollar industry.With the backing of Tampa Bay’s professional sports teams, Women Got Game Tampa is set to deliver an unforgettable experience. Attendees will engage in interactive discussions, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities designed to bridge the gap between young women and gaming industry professionals.“Expanding Women Got Game to Tampa is an incredible milestone, thanks to our corporate partners Logitech, Bennett Thrasher and Cash App,” said Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of Women Got Game. “With the support of Tampa’s sports community, we are excited to inspire the next generation of women of color in gaming and esports as well as traditional sports leadership. This is more than an event—it’s a movement to open doors, build confidence, and create tangible career opportunities.”Summit Topics Include:* The History and Future of Gaming* Mental Wellness: No Toxicity, No Bullying* Life in the Gaming Industry: Insights from Professionals* The Power of Networking​Celeste Roberts, Co-Founder and CEO of The Skills Center, has expressed enthusiasm about hosting the Women Got Game Summit in Tampa, stating: "This event aligns with The Skills Center's mission of using the power of sports to create positive change in the lives of young people. I hope many young girls of color seize this opportunity for education and networking in a field that is growing rapidly."High school and college students passionate about gaming, esports, and technology are encouraged to register now at www.WomenGotGame.org to secure their spot.Esports Tournament begins at 5:00pm with games NBA2k (WNBA) and Street Fighter 6. Seats are still available, and registration is strongly encouraged to secure participation.For media credentials or partnership inquiries, please contact bcoates@exposurebbc.com.Follow the conversation on social media: #WomenGotGame #WGG #GamingDiversity #TampaGaming###ABOUT WOMEN GOT GAME™Women Got Game is a multi-city summit and tournament featuring conversations, connections, and competitions aimed at introducing women of color in high school and college to successful female corporate partners and entrepreneurs in the gaming/esports industry. As the first-of-its-kind program, WGG facilitates mentorship and networking between industry leaders and aspiring young women.Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched WGG in March 2021 after more than 20 years of running a successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history as the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. To date, gaming labs have been established in 17 HBCUs across the country, with continued efforts in virtual and on-campus curriculums, intercollegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities.For more information, please visit www.WomenGotGame.org

