SPAAT Recognized in the 2024 NFL Season’s My Cause My Cleats Program

Oakland-based Student-Athlete Non Profit Gains National Exposure in NFL Commercial, Featuring 49ers Deebo Samuel Sr. and High School Student-Athlete Leila Fite

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Student Program for Academic & Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT), a non profit whose mission is to prepare students for success in college, careers and life beyond sports, was selected by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. for the National Football League’s (NFL) My Cause My Cleats 2024 campaign . This prestigious program allows players to spotlight causes close to their hearts by showcasing custom-designed cleats honoring their chosen organizations.As part of this season’s campaign, Samuel’s advocacy for SPAAT is featured in a 90-second NFL commercial that debuted during Monday Night Football on November 25, extending the SPAAT organization’s reach to millions of viewers. The commercial highlights SPAAT’s mission through the voice of Skyline High School senior, Leila Fite, a volleyball standout who shares her perspective of SPAAT’s strong impact.“Leila’s story reflects the heart of our mission,” said Harold Pearson, Executive Director of SPAAT. “To see her journey has been an incredible honor, and we thank Deebo Samuel and the NFL for choosing us among so many incredible organizations. “This platform brings well-deserved attention to our students and allows us to deepen our impact in the community.”Those interested in SPAAT and the My Cause My Cleats campaign are encouraged to:WATCH AND SHARE:Catch the next national airing of the My Cause My Cleats commercial featuring Leila Fite and Deebo Samuel during NFL games on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. If you miss it during the games, you can also view it online, here Help spread the word! Supporters are encouraged to share the commercial on their social media channels and tag @SPAATup to join the conversation and amplify the cause.GET CONNECTED:Visit the website at https://spaat.org/ to explore both current and future programs and sign up for updates.DONATE ON GIVING TUESDAY:On December 3, Support SPAAT’s mission to transform the lives of young student-athletes from low-to-moderate income communities. Donations can be made by visiting https://spaat.org/invest/ ###ABOUT SPAAT:The Student Program for Academic and Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT) provides young athletes with academic support, career guidance, and leadership development, preparing them for success in sports and beyond.SPAAT is celebrating 21 years! The organization has achieved a 100% high school graduation rate, a testament to its comprehensive support system and vision that every student-athlete transitions from their secondary education to the world of college, careers and adulthood. For more information, please visit https://spaat.org/

