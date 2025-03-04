Annual Women Got Game™ Summit Returns to San Francisco, Surrounding the 2025 Game Developers Conference

Building the Next Game Changers

Female Students of Color Encouraged to Explore Careers in Gaming and Esports

Women Got Game is breaking barriers and ensuring that diverse voices have a seat at the table.” — Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Women's History Month celebrations in March, Women Got Game (WGG) announces its annual career summit set to take place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Children's Creativity Museum in San Francisco. Held alongside the gaming industry’s premier Game Developers Conference (GDC), WGG offers young women of color a unique opportunity to explore career paths, build networks, and engage with industry leaders.Over the past year, gaming has seen significant advancements in technology and inclusivity, but women of color remain underrepresented in leadership roles. Women Got Game aims to address this gap by advancing mentorship, exposure, and direct engagement with top gaming professionals in this multi-billion dollar industry.Attendees will have access to an afternoon of activities and discussion groups among their Bay Area peers as well as industry leaders excited to give their time. This year's partners include a16z Cultural Leadership Fund, Cash App, Black In Gaming, and Sony Interactive Entertainment.Topics will include:The Future of Gaming CareersMental Wellness: No Toxicity, No BullyingLife in the Gaming Industry: Insights from ProfessionalsThe Power of NetworkingWomen Got Game Founder and Chairwoman, Keshia Walker, shared, "The gaming industry is rapidly evolving, and we have seen more opportunities open up for women of color. However, the work is far from over. By continuing to provide mentorship, education, and access to industry leaders, Women Got Game is breaking barriers and ensuring that diverse voices have a seat at the table."Young women in high school and college are encouraged to register at www.WomenGotGame.org For more information or explore partnership opportunities, please visit www.WomenGotGame.org For media credentials email: bcoates@exposurebbc.comSocial media hashtags: #WomenGotGame #WGG #WomenHistoryMonth #GamingDiversity###ABOUT WOMEN GOT GAME™Women Got Game is a multi-city summit and tournament featuring conversations, connections, and competitions aimed at introducing women of color in high school and college to successful female corporate partners and entrepreneurs in the gaming/esports industry. As the first-of-its-kind program, WGG facilitates mentorship and networking between industry leaders and aspiring young women.Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched WGG in March of 2021 after more than 20 years of running successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history being the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. To date, gaming labs are established in 17 HBCUs across the country through relentless efforts, and a continuation of virtual and on-campus curriculums, inter-collegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation job opportunities.For more information, please visit www.WomenGotGame.org 2025 Summit Dates:San Francisco, CA – Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Children's Creativity Museum (Game Developers Conference Edition)Tampa, FL - Friday, April 4, 2025, at The Skills Center (Women’s Final Four Edition)

