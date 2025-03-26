Capturing the Zag Experience

Students pack a small section of the Kennel, the camera rolls, and the energy is electric. But instead of the usual roaring cheers, students erupt into exaggerated, silent celebrations, arms flailing, dramatic expressions. The production team bites back laughter, struggling to keep the shot steady.

To me, moments like these - unscripted, authentic and uniquely Gonzaga - made the filming of the University’s latest brand commercial both a challenge and a joy.

Amid a brand refresh, our marketing and communications department produced a commercial showcasing the authentic Zag experience using internal talent rather than an external agency or film company. Senior Director of Marketing Ashley Martin (’05) says, “I am so proud of our small but mighty team for creating such a high caliber brand asset that will inspire people to continue their story at Gonzaga.”

Behind the camera was Zack Bagdon (’16), a Gonzaga broadcast journalism alumnus and a passionate storyteller. Managing the project was Assistant Director of Marketing Jessica Maiers.

This was not an easy task, but their dedication carried them through. “I think the main character was coffee. Lots and lots of coffee,” jokes Maiers.

The process was years in the making – countless hours in coffee shops writing and rewriting scripts, ensuring authenticity and alignment with Gonzaga's brand messaging. After days of writers’ block, inspiration for the script struck when former staff member Matt Edenfield emailed Bagdon about a conversation he had with a student facing a difficult decision. His simple yet powerful words stuck: “You Are Ready.”

That phrase became the heartbeat of the commercial.

Bringing this vision to life required extensive stakeholder support and feedback from all corners of campus. Undergraduate, graduate and law enrollment, alumni, advancement, student affairs, mission integration, the provost, the president, and students weighed in to ensure the script and direction of the video accurately captured each of their areas. Scheduling people, time and locations required a myriad of emails and phone calls.

Once filming started, the real magic was behind the scenes. Every person on screen and behind the camera is a Gonzaga student, alum or employee, making this commercial a true reflection of the community.

Zack Bagdon gives direction to ROTC student Addison McClusky (‘25) at their early morning shoot.

“For The Kennel scene, we reached out to GSBA and Kennel Club to recruit current students, and for the aerial shots on campus, my Zag alumni friends are in the spot, biking around,” says Bagdon.

Each person featured has a poignant story to tell.

Maiers says, “There are students taking on really cool academic projects, alumni making a difference in the world.”

Zack Bagdon shoots The Gonzaga Bulletin scenes with Henry Krueger (‘25).

I joined Bagdon to take behind-the-scenes footage and act as an assistant on set. We had the opportunity to fly down to sunny Los Angeles in the cold of Spokane winter to meet alum Mandi Price ('14) who showed us around Warner Brothers Studios, where she is leading the way as a Black woman producer in Hollywood.

The smaller moments were just as enjoyable.

Lucien Bourcier (’26) and Jenna Johnston (’26) appear walking down Centennial Trail in dialogue. After Bagdon yells, “Action!” Johnston asks some comical hard-hitting questions like “Do you dip your buffalo wings in blue cheese or ranch?” to ignite a genuine conversation for the spot.

Viewers see Jordy Jones (’26 M.A.), a working mother and her toddler, Everett, on her lap while she is taking online classes. What they don’t see? The hilarious outtakes. “He was the sweetest, cutest little kid, but there's a ton of cuts that didn't make it in the commercial of me trying to get Everett to run towards the camera and then jump into his mom's arms,” says Bagdon. Everett had other plans.

And of course, there’s Mia Torres (’24), the main character of the video. Just days before walking at graduation, she stayed up late filming, alongside the marketing and communications team to get the perfect shot.

Everett (left), Jenna Johnston and Lucien Bourcier (middle), and Mandi Price (right) are some of the many Zags featured in the new brand commercial.

"Mia was just an absolute champ,” says Bagdon. “I think she had a final that day and still came to the six-hour shoot. She’s a trooper."

In the end, Bagdon and Maiers want every person in the Zag family to see themselves in the commercial. For prospective students and families to want to visit campus, current students to feel inspired to pursue great things, alumni to feel a sense of nostalgia, the local community to recognize iconic Spokane locations like the Spokane River, Rocks of Sharon and Minnehaha.

“It makes me emotional towards the end, especially when Mia says, ‘You Are Ready’ and invites people to lead the way,” says Maiers.

For Bagdon, it’s a reflection on his own journey.

“I grew up in Spokane. Gonzaga has always been a part of my life – being born here, going to school here, and then working here. So, it's been a cool experience getting the opportunity to put together this type of video so other people can get a taste of the Gonzaga experience I had.”