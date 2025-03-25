Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 25, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 25, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:07 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the

Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, March 24, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14

of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on

Monday, March 31,2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Purusant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

Senate recesses the week of March 31, 2025, it reconvene the week of Monday, May 5, 2025,

unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 7, 2025, unless sooner

recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House

of Representatives recesses the week of April 22, 2025, it reconvene on Monday, May 5, 2025, unless

sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 143 Judiciary

HR 144 Health

HB 1033 Health

HB 1034 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1035 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1036 Transportation

HB 1037 Housing And Community Development

HB 1050 Gaming Oversight

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 69 A Resolution recognizing the month of March 2025 as "Women's History Month" in Pennsylvania. 197-5 HR 130 A Resolution recognizing the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a month of reflection and prayer for the Muslim community, which runs from March 1 through 30, 2025, and the festival of Eid al-Fitr. 167-35

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.