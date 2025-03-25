Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 25, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 25, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:07 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the

Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, March 24, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14

of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on

Monday, March 31,2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Purusant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

Senate recesses the week of March 31, 2025, it reconvene the week of Monday, May 5, 2025,

unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 7, 2025, unless sooner

recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House

of Representatives recesses the week of April 22, 2025, it reconvene on Monday, May 5, 2025, unless

sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 143     Judiciary

HR 144     Health

 

HB 1033   Health

HB 1034   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1035   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1036   Transportation

HB 1037   Housing And Community Development

HB 1050   Gaming Oversight

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 369

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 404

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 535

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 569

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 618

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 630

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 755

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 799

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HB 877

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

HB 926

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 993

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HB 1001

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

 

HR 14

 

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 93

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 130

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 69

A Resolution recognizing the month of March 2025 as "Women's History Month" in Pennsylvania.         

197-5

HR 130

A Resolution recognizing the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a month of reflection and prayer for the Muslim community, which runs from March 1 through 30, 2025, and the festival of Eid al-Fitr.           

167-35

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, March 26, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

