Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 25, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 25, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 1:07 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the
Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, March 24, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14
of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on
Monday, March 31,2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Purusant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the
Senate recesses the week of March 31, 2025, it reconvene the week of Monday, May 5, 2025,
unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the
House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 7, 2025, unless sooner
recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House
of Representatives recesses the week of April 22, 2025, it reconvene on Monday, May 5, 2025, unless
sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 143 Judiciary
HR 144 Health
HB 1033 Health
HB 1034 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1035 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1036 Transportation
HB 1037 Housing And Community Development
HB 1050 Gaming Oversight
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the month of March 2025 as "Women's History Month" in Pennsylvania.
197-5
A Resolution recognizing the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a month of reflection and prayer for the Muslim community, which runs from March 1 through 30, 2025, and the festival of Eid al-Fitr.
167-35
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
