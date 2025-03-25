Gov. Cox vetoes S.B. 296 and signs 200 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 25, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox vetoed S.B. 296, Judicial Amendments and signed 200 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Click here to see a letter explaining the governor’s veto to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz.

Information on signed bills can be found below:

On H.B. 2, H.B. 100, and S.B. 178, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:

“Today I’m proud to sign H.B. 2, Public Education Budget Amendments, which represents a meaningful investment in the people who do so much for our students. From teachers and counselors to bus drivers and lunch workers, this bill ensures those who care for and support our students every day receive the recognition and compensation they deserve. Utah’s education system is only as strong as the people behind it, and this bill is a way to say thank you.

“I’m glad to sign H.B. 100, Food Security Amendments — a compassionate, commonsense bill that ensures more kids in Utah have access to the food they need to learn and grow. By making lunch free for students from hard-working families who lack other means of assistance, we’re removing barriers, reducing stigma, and supporting kids in every corner of our state. No child should have to learn on an empty stomach, and this bill brings us closer to that goal.

“Finally, I’m pleased to sign S.B. 178, Devices in Public Schools, because it puts students’ well-being and focus at the center of classroom learning. Phones have become a major distraction for students, and this bill thoughtfully resets the default to encourage healthier, more connected learning environments — while still leaving room for local decision-making. I’m grateful to the students, parents, and teachers who spoke up in favor of this effort, and I believe this law will help more young Utahns stay present, engaged, and connected at school.

“By providing more resources to the people who support our students, ensuring no child learns on an empty stomach, and taking distractions out of the classroom, these bills are an investment in the future of the great state of Utah.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.