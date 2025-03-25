Gov. Cox vetoes S.B. 296 and signs 200 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 25, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox vetoed S.B. 296, Judicial Amendments and signed 200 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Click here to see a letter explaining the governor’s veto to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz.
Information on signed bills can be found below:
- H.B. 2 Public Education Budget Amendments
- H.B. 8 State Agency and Higher Education Compensation Appropriations
- H.B. 10 Fund and Account Modifications
- H.B. 16 Health Facility Administrator Act Amendments
- H.B. 19 Child Labor Amendments
- H.B. 20 Property Tax Code Recodification
- H.B. 21 Criminal Code Recodification and Cross References
- H.B. 22 Prostitution Offense Amendments
- H.B. 23 Insurance Modifications
- H.B. 28 On Premise Sign Installation Amendments
- H.B. 36 Provo Canyon Resource Management Plan Amendments
- H.B. 38 Criminal Offenses Modifications
- H.B. 43 Education Program Sunset Amendments
- H.B. 49 Juror Eligibility Amendments
- H.B. 57 Residential Solar Panel Consumer Protection Amendments
- H.B. 60 State Tax Amendments
- H.B. 62 Property Tax Act Modifications
- H.B. 65 Firefighter Cancer Amendments
- H.B. 66 Ritual Abuse Amendments
- H.B. 67 Precious Metals Investment and Administration Amendments
- H.B. 68 Insurance Funds Amendments
- H.B. 69 Government Records and Information Amendments
- H.B. 71 Committee of Consumer Services Sunset Amendments
- H.B. 73 Administrative Procedures Act Amendments
- H.B. 74 Foreign Judgment Amendments
- H.B. 75 Reauthorization of Administrative Rules
- H.B. 78 Criminal Offenses Amendments
- H.B. 79 Adaptive Driving Equipment Amendments
- H.B. 80 Disorderly Conduct Amendments
- H.B. 82 Law Enforcement Modifications
- H.B. 86 Homeowners’ Association Requirements
- H.B. 87 Drug Trafficking Amendments
- H.B. 92 Private Individual Force and Detention Amendments
- H.B. 94 Exemptions from Dangerous Weapons Provisions
- H.B. 96 Fraud Amendments
- H.B. 99 Residential Mortgage Loan Amendments
- H.B. 100 Food Security Amendments
- H.B. 105 Criminal Code Modifications
- H.B. 112 Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Modifications
- H.B. 114 Architects Licensing Act Amendments
- H.B. 119 Solar Panel Restrictions in Homeowners Associations Amendments
- H.B. 128 Dangerous Weapons Recodification and Cross References
- H.B. 139 Governmental Accounting Amendments
- H.B. 150 Emergency Communications Modifications
- H.B. 154 Punitive Damages Amendments
- H.B. 159 Protection Order Amendments
- H.B. 160 Professional License Degree Amendments
- H.B. 163 Adult Probation and Parole Amendments
- H.B. 166 Trailer Registration and Uniform Fee Amendments
- H.B. 173 Controlled Substances Act Amendments
- H.B. 176 County Classification Amendments
- H.B. 183 Noncitizen Restricted Person Amendments
- H.B. 188 Dry Needling Amendments
- H.B. 190 Motorcycle Amendments
- H.B. 197 Criminal Conduct Amendments
- H.B. 201 Energy Resource Amendments
- H.B. 207 Sexual Offense Revisions
- H.B. 212 Advanced Transmission Technologies
- H.B. 217 Homeowners’ Association Amendments
- H.B. 216 Income Tax Revenue Amendments
- H.B. 226 Criminal Amendments
- H.B. 230 Blockchain and Digital Innovation Amendments
- H.B. 234 Motorcycle Safety Amendments
- H.B. 235 County Auditor Modifications
- H.B. 248 Veteran Protections Amendments
- H.B. 259 Tax Commission Amendments
- H.B. 264 Tax Incentives Amendments
- H.B. 272 Vehicle Assessment Amendments
- H.B. 273 Law Enforcement Investigation Amendments
- H.B. 278 Massage Therapy Amendments
- H.B. 279 Earned Wage Access Services Act
- H.B. 287 Stalking Amendments
- H.B. 297 Expungement Amendments
- H.B. 298 Volunteer Emergency Medical Service Personnel Insurance Program Amendments
- H.B. 301 Ambulance Provider Payment Amendments
- H.B. 308 Driving by Minors Amendments
- H.B. 312 Criminal Justice Amendments
- H.B. 321 Utah Olympics Amendments
- H.B. 322 Child Actor Regulations
- H.B. 323 Correctional Drug Enforcement Amendments
- H.B. 324 Special Group License Plate Amendments
- H.B. 337 Property Manager Requirements
- H.B. 339 Law Enforcement Investigation Modifications
- H.B. 340 Solar Power Amendments
- H.B. 350 District Energy Amendments
- H.B. 354 Criminal Justice Revisions
- H.B. 358 Criminal Sexual Conduct Amendments
- H.B. 366 Access to Communication Device Location Information Amendments
- H.B. 372 Dental Practice Amendments
- H.B. 373 Service Marketplace Platforms Amendments
- H.B. 376 National Guard Amendments
- H.B. 378 Department of Natural Resources Funding Amendments
- H.B. 383 Court Fine Amendments
- H.B. 391 Emergency Medical Services Revisions
- H.B. 394 Statutory Intent Amendments
- H.B. 405 Human Trafficking Amendments
- H.B. 419 Real Estate Revisions
- H.B. 420 Halogen Emissions Amendments
- H.B. 425 Department of Public Safety Fee Amendments
- H.B. 430 Security and Land Restriction Amendments
- H.B. 436 Impaired Driving Amendments
- H.B. 442 Construction Trades Licensing Amendments
- H.B. 452 Artificial Intelligence Amendments
- H.B. 456 Transient Room Tax Amendments
- H.B. 459 Appropriations Subcommittee Amendments
- H.B. 464 State Sovereignty Fund
- H.B. 465 Public Safety Amendments
- H.B. 475 Public Funds Reporting Amendments
- H.B. 480 Landlord Communication Amendments
- H.B. 495 Health Care Amendments
- H.B. 496 Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code
- H.B. 510 Agricultural Amendments
- H.B. 514 Vehicle Registration Changes
- H.B. 516 Automobile Franchise Amendments
- S.B. 2 New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations Act
- S.B. 8 State Agency Fees and Internal Service Fund Rate Authorization and Appropriations
- S.B. 12 Board of Tourism Development Amendments
- S.B. 14 Private Sale of a Firearm Sunset Review Amendments
- S.B. 15 Certified Public Accountant Licensing Amendments
- S.B. 24 Child Abuse and Torture Amendments
- S.B. 27 Motor Vehicle Division Amendments
- S.B. 28 Livestock Brand Board Amendments
- S.B. 29 Charter School Amendments
- S.B. 38 Manufacturing Modernization Grant Sunset Amendments
- S.B. 39 Education Testing Amendments
- S.B. 40 Sales and Use Tax Act Amendments
- S.B. 41 Sex, Kidnap, and Child Abuse Offender Registry Amendments
- S.B. 43 Income Tax Credit Review Amendments
- S.B. 47 Sales and Use Tax Remittance Amendments
- S.B. 52 Vehicle Registration Modifications
- S.B. 55 Unauthorized Use of Real Property Amendments
- S.B. 59 Commercial Driver License Revisions
- S.B. 61 Energy Corridor Amendments
- S.B. 66 School Personnel Amendments
- S.B. 74 Corrections Modifications
- S.B. 76 Marriage Amendments
- S.B. 77 Public Safety Animal Amendments
- S.B. 79 Technical Code Amendments
- S.B. 83 Law Enforcement Policy Requirements
- S.B. 87 DUI Sentencing Modifications
- S.B. 90 Mandatory Jail Sentence Amendments
- S.B. 91 Restaurant Tax Revisions
- S.B. 95 Truth in Taxation Amendments
- S.B. 98 Parental Education on Student Use of Technology Amendments
- S.B. 99 Excellence in Education and Leadership Supplement Amendments
- S.B. 100 Estate Planning Recodification
- S.B. 101 Dog Related Liability Amendments
- S.B. 102 Public Education Reporting Amendments
- S.B. 105 Student Privacy and Modesty in Public Education
- S.B. 110 Summons Modifications
- S.B. 117 Uniform Family Law Arbitration Act
- S.B. 123 Criminal Protective Order Amendments
- S.B. 129 Higher Education Development Areas
- S.B. 132 Electric Utility Amendments
- S.B. 140 Law Enforcement DNA Amendments
- S.B. 144 Sexual Crimes Amendments
- S.B. 147 Youth Service Organizations Amendments
- S.B. 151 Income Tax Contributions Amendments
- S.B. 154 Legislative Audit Amendments
- S.B. 157 Nonjudicial Adjustment Amendments
- S.B. 162 Talent Connect
- S.B. 169 Governmental Immunity Act Amendments
- S.B. 170 School Discipline Amendments
- S.B. 171 Indigent Defense Amendments
- S.B. 178 Devices in Public Schools
- S.B. 180 Law Enforcement Usage of Artificial Intelligence
- S.B. 185 Compensatory Service in Lieu of Fine Amendments
- S.B. 191 Protective Orders Amendments
- S.B. 192 Commercial Wind and Solar Incentives Amendments
- S.B. 194 Defendant Access to Evidence Amendments
- S.B. 198 Federal Guidance Letter Amendments
- S.B. 200 Watercraft Amendments
- S.B. 202 Property Tax Revisions
- S.B. 206 Estate Planning Amendments
- S.B. 207 Local Impact Mitigation Amendments
- S.B. 209 Emergency Medical Services
- S.B. 215 Emergency Medical Services Modifications
- S.B. 219 Financial Institution Tax Amendments
- S.B. 223 Public Education Bullying Amendments
- S.B. 229 Organ Donor Amendments
- S.B. 233 Probate Amendments
- S.B. 237 Utah Communications Authority Amendments
- S.B. 241 Limited Purpose Local Government Amendments
- S.B. 249 Student Integration Amendments
- S.B. 251 Commercial Vehicle Registration Amendments
- S.B. 256 General Government and Appropriations Amendments
- S.B. 259 State Holy Days
- S.B. 260 Individual Digital Identity Amendments
- S.B. 261 Tourism Related Tax Reporting Amendments
- S.B. 263 Revisor’s Corrections to Utah Code – Title 10
- S.B. 265 Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act Amendments
- S.B. 266 Ethylene Oxide Litigation Amendments
- S.B. 283 Funds Amendments
- S.B. 286 Criminal Plea Withdrawal Amendments
- S.B. 303 Private Investigator Regulation Modifications
- S.B. 318 Prosecutorial Misconduct Amendments
- S.B. 323 Asset and Investment Review Task Force
- S.B. 327 Public Sector Labor Organization Amendments
- S.B. 332 Artificial Intelligence Revisions
- S.B. 340 Protected Person Amendments
On H.B. 2, H.B. 100, and S.B. 178, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:
“Today I’m proud to sign H.B. 2, Public Education Budget Amendments, which represents a meaningful investment in the people who do so much for our students. From teachers and counselors to bus drivers and lunch workers, this bill ensures those who care for and support our students every day receive the recognition and compensation they deserve. Utah’s education system is only as strong as the people behind it, and this bill is a way to say thank you.
“I’m glad to sign H.B. 100, Food Security Amendments — a compassionate, commonsense bill that ensures more kids in Utah have access to the food they need to learn and grow. By making lunch free for students from hard-working families who lack other means of assistance, we’re removing barriers, reducing stigma, and supporting kids in every corner of our state. No child should have to learn on an empty stomach, and this bill brings us closer to that goal.
“Finally, I’m pleased to sign S.B. 178, Devices in Public Schools, because it puts students’ well-being and focus at the center of classroom learning. Phones have become a major distraction for students, and this bill thoughtfully resets the default to encourage healthier, more connected learning environments — while still leaving room for local decision-making. I’m grateful to the students, parents, and teachers who spoke up in favor of this effort, and I believe this law will help more young Utahns stay present, engaged, and connected at school.
“By providing more resources to the people who support our students, ensuring no child learns on an empty stomach, and taking distractions out of the classroom, these bills are an investment in the future of the great state of Utah.”
