Tennessee Names New Chief of Accounts

NASHVILLE, TN – Today, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson announced that Michelle Hernandez has been promoted to Chief of Accounts. Hernandez will take over for Mike Corricelli, who will retire on March 31 after almost 30 years of service to the state.

"Mike has played a crucial role in the success of our shared services accounting model by leading our accounting team with a strong commitment to excellence," stated Commissioner Bryson. "Thanks to his leadership, Tennessee has consistently received the highest recognition for government accounting and financial reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. Specifically, we have been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 44 consecutive years—more than any other state in the nation."

Mike Corricelli has served as Chief of Accounts since 2014 and received the prestigious William R. Snodgrass Distinguished Leadership Award in 2019 from the Association for Government Accountants (AGA) for improving state efficiency and operations.

Michelle Hernandez has been the Deputy Chief of Accounts since January 2015. In that capacity, she oversaw statewide accounting functions, including grants accounting, policy, general ledger, asset management, supplier maintenance, accounts payable, administration, and financial reporting. Her previous roles include Assistant Director of Statewide Accounting, Financial Oversight Coordinator, and Legislative Auditor. She holds a bachelor’s degree ​ in accounting from Murray State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"I’ve had the opportunity to work with Michelle in the past, and I am excited to collaborate more closely with her as she brings her distinct leadership style to our Accounting Division," said Commissioner Bryson. "She is well-versed in our operations, and I truly believe she will continue to lead with the utmost integrity and excellence."