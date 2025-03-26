ADVISORY: Governor Newsom to provide remarks promoting California’s creative economy

LOS ANGELES – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will offer remarks at an event hosted by Vogue to announce the upcoming Vogue World Hollywood and highlight California’s recent work to promote investments in the state’s creative economy.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 26 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: The event will not be livestreamed.

**NOTE: This in-person event will be open to credentialed media only. Credentialed media interested in attending to hear the Governor’s remarks must RSVP here by no later than 8 p.m., March 25. The event does not include a Q/A portion. Location information and instructions will be provided by the event organizers prior to the event.