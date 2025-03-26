Annual Quality Report Highlights Impact & Innovation

Infinity Rehab’s 2025 Quality Report highlights key achievements from 2024, including patient impact and quality updates.

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Rehab has released their annual Quality Report , showcasing company growth and their values in action throughout 2024.The 2025 edition of the annual quality report is a summary of 2024 data, including number of employees, states, locations, patient visits, lives enhanced, awards, a message from President and Co-Founder Mike Billings, quality updates, and employee stories of milestones and accomplishments.Infinity Rehab enhanced 78.3K lives during 2024 with a team of 1K employees across 16 states. The company also expanded into 12 new locations.The report features company highlights, including the year-long celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary, the continued growth of Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR) program, and ranking at or above the national average in several categories in the third-party Activated Insights customer satisfaction survey.In addition to compelling data, the report also shares touching employee stories. Read about the PT, OT, and SLP heroes who were nominated by fellow colleagues in recognition of Physical Therapy Month, Occupational Therapy Month, and Better Hearing and Speech Month. Also recognized are two team members who earned prestigious healthcare industry awards and certifications as well as annual Employee Awards, among other highlights.About Infinity RehabFounded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients and residents call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 100 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and hospital programs across the United States. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.Infinity Rehab8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200Tualatin, OR. 97062

