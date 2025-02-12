Infinity Rehab Aligns New Core Values with Company Culture and Mission

After engaging employees in a six-month process, Infinity Rehab introduced five updated core values that closely align with their mission.

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Rehab , a rehabilitation provider, recently refreshed and launched a new set of company core values—an update that reflects who they are today. The company engaged the entire workforce over a 6-month effort to create the new core values. Their previous values, established in 1999, served the company well, but as the company has evolved, so have their business priorities. This refresh ensures the core values align closely with the Infinity Rehab mission and vision, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in post-acute rehabilitation and helping shape how they deliver care daily. The core values are:--Lead with Courage--Pursue the Extraordinary--Obsessed Over Outcomes--Boldly Innovate--Empowered TogetherCore values are the foundation of a company’s culture. They guide decision-making, shape workplace interactions, and define the organization’s identity. They serve as a compass for employees, ensuring alignment with the company’s mission and goals while fostering a sense of purpose and accountability. Strong core values also help attract and retain talent, build trust with customers, and create a positive, cohesive work environment that drives long-term success."Our core values have been the foundation of Infinity Rehab since our inception, but as our company has grown and evolved, it was the right time to revisit them,” noted Mike Billings, President of Infinity Rehab. “While core values shouldn’t be constantly changing, it’s important that they truly reflect who we are and where we’re headed. This relaunch ensures our values align with our mission and goals, reinforcing the culture that makes Infinity Rehab a great place to work and grow."Full details on Infinity Rehab’s mission, vision, and core values can be found here . Stay up to date on the latest Infinity Rehab news on their LinkedIn page.About Infinity RehabBased in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, critical access and acute-care hospitals, ACOs, and telehealth practices across 19 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to have been certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.Infinity Rehab8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200Tualatin, OR 97062

