Infinity Rehab Introduces Boon: A New Employee Referral Program

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Rehab , a rehabilitation provider, is excited to announce the launch of Boon , our innovative employee referral platform designed to streamline and enhance the hiring process while rewarding employees for connecting great talent to our team. Boon replaces our current internal referral program, offering an effortless and efficient way to refer qualified candidates for open positions.Boon is designed with simplicity in mind, allowing both internal and external employees and colleagues to make referrals instantly through a seamless digital experience. Key features of the platform include:• The ability to refer someone directly through an active job listing link• Quick and efficient approval of referral rewards• Real-time updates on the status of submitted referralsParticipants in the Boon program will receive referral compensation based on the type of position filled: $1,000 for full-time roles, $500 for part-time positions, and $100 for PRN referrals. This new system ensures a more transparent and rewarding experience for those who contribute to building our team.“We’re excited to introduce Boon as a game-changer in our recruitment efforts,” said Derek Fenwick, Vice President of People & Culture at Infinity Rehab. “By making it easier than ever to refer great talent, we’re empowering our employees and colleagues to play an active role in shaping our workforce. Boon not only simplifies the process but also ensures that our contributors are recognized and rewarded for their efforts.”Getting started with Boon is simple. Employees and external colleagues can access the platform, browse open positions, and submit referrals with just a few clicks.For more information about Boon and how to participate, visit the Infinity Rehab profile page. Stay up to date on the latest Infinity Rehab news on their LinkedIn page.About Infinity RehabBased in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, critical access and acute-care hospitals, ACOs, and telehealth practices across 19 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to have been certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.Infinity Rehab8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200Tualatin, OR 97062

