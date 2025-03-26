Linda Jasmine attends the Hearts and Stars Gala

TV personality/Influencer Linda Jasmine Walker brings elegance, energy, and purpose to Miami’s premier philanthropic event supporting underserved youth.

It’s more than just getting dressed up—it’s about showing up for something bigger than yourself. Supporting our youth and giving back to the community will always be part of my purpose.” — Linda Jasmine Walker

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Television personality, entrepreneur, and influencer Linda Jasmine Walker stole the spotlight at this year’s Hearts & Stars Gala, an annual charitable event hosted by The Little Lighthouse Foundation to support underserved children.

Known for her radiant presence and growing platform across social media, Walker arrived at the gala in a floor-length gown that shimmered under the lights, turning heads the moment she stepped onto the red carpet. Her appearance effortlessly blended red carpet glamor with a deep commitment to community, reflecting the event’s mission of generosity and impact.

“I’m honored to be here for such an incredible cause,” Linda Jasmine shared. “Supporting children and their future is something I deeply care about. Nights like this remind me why I do what I do.”

Throughout the evening, Linda’s presence was magnetic. She was spotted laughing with friends, taking photos with fans, and dancing well into the night—fully embracing the celebration while keeping the cause front and center.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Shining Light Award to Udonis Haslem, recognizing the Miami Heat icon’s unwavering dedication to supporting youth in the local community. Guests applauded Haslem’s ongoing contributions to uplifting and inspiring the next generation.

The excitement continued with a live performance from hip-hop legend Ja Rule, who brought high energy to the event with a set of crowd-favorite hits. Guests—including Linda—were seen on their feet, dancing and singing along under the lights.

While Linda Walker’s presence in TV and online continues to grow, her reach extends far beyond entertainment. She is also the founder of a successful swimwear line, a brand rooted in empowering women to feel confident, bold, and beautiful. The venture reflects her personal style and passion for self-expression, further establishing her as a dynamic force in both business and media.

“Every child deserves the chance to dream, to be seen, and to be supported,” Linda Jasmine said. “I’m committed to using my voice and my reach to help open doors for the next generation.”

With a large following across Instagram and TikTok, Walker has become a trusted voice among her audience—not just for fashion and lifestyle, but for advocacy and authenticity. She often uses her platform to highlight causes related to youth empowerment, mental health, and women’s leadership.

Her appearance at the Hearts & Stars Gala is just one of many examples of her ongoing dedication to philanthropy. Walker consistently shows up—authentically, stylishly, and purposefully—whether she’s at a high-profile event or behind the scenes supporting charitable organizations.

As the evening came to a close, Walker was seen connecting with fellow guests—leaving a lasting impression of grace, kindness, and genuine commitment to making a difference.

