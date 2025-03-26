Attorney General Knudsen: Fentanyl seizures decrease, felony arrests and other drug seizures increase in 2024

HELENA – As law enforcement in Montana continues to dismantle and disrupt drug trafficking organizations, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced authorities seized less fentanyl and made more drug-related felony arrests, including arrests of Mexican drug cartel members, in 2024 compared to 2023.

In 2024, Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (RMHIDTA) task forces seized a total of 275,091 dosage units of fentanyl in Montana – compared to 398,632 dosage units in 2023. While last year, fentanyl seizures decreased 31 percent, fentanyl seizures were still up 46 percent from 2022 and up 354 percent from 2021. According to RMHIDTA data, methamphetamine seizures increased 37 percent (211 pounds to 304 pounds) last year compared the year before; cocaine seizures increased 65 percent (41.31 pounds to 68.04 pounds); and heroin seizures increased 1,649 percent (.73 pounds to 12.77 pounds) after one significant seizure.

RMHIDTA task forces also made 551 felony arrests compared to 406 in 2023 – a 36 percent increase. And a 25 percent increase in arrests from 2021 and 2022. The arrests include members of major Mexican drug cartels such as the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion. Additionally, of the 58 drug trafficking organizations investigated last year by RMHIDTA, 67 percent were either significantly disrupted or dismantled.

These quantities are from the six RMHIDTA Montana task forces, which includes the Montana Department of Justice’s narcotics bureau agents and Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) criminal interdiction teams, which are overseen by Attorney General Knudsen, and are not all-inclusive of drugs seized by all law enforcement in the state but help to provide statewide trends.

“Fentanyl seizures appear to be declining in Montana and that’s welcomed news. However, it’s still a very serious problem and it’s taking the lives of Montanans across the state. And, meanwhile, authorities seized more cocaine, meth, and heroin last year than in the previous year,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “The war has not been won and I’m confident Montana law enforcement will stay vigilant and continue to get illicit drugs off the streets and save lives. I’m hopeful that as President Trump and his Administration work to secure the southern border, the amount of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs we’re finding in Montana will decline.”

Fentanyl-linked deaths also decreased in 2024. The State Crime Lab has preliminarily reported 55 overdose deaths involving fentanyl. In 2023, there were 80. This number does not reflect the entire statewide total, as the crime lab only verifies deaths that involve an autopsy.

Attorney General Knudsen has been a leader in battling the drug epidemic in Montana. Earlier this year, he signed an agreement with the Trump Administration that will allow MHP troopers and Division of Criminal Investigation agents to aid in immigration enforcement and deportation efforts in Montana. He is supporting Senate Bill 261 this legislative session which will allow prosecutors to charge adults with endangering the welfare of a child if fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and other dangerous drugs are found in their possession while a child is present.

Under Attorney General Knudsen’s leadership, the Department of Justice put life-saving opioid reversal kits in middle and high schools across Montana. Additionally, the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) conducted multiple operations last year, including one in Butte and one in Superior, which led to the seizure of more than 3,000 fentanyl pills, 114 grams of fentanyl powder, 37 pounds of meth and the arrest of 15 fugitives.