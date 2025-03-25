MEDIA ADVISORY: Agriculture Commissioner Troxler will have media availability Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Tryon Equestrian Center to discuss fire response efforts

WHO/WHAT: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will be available to talk to members of the news media about the ongoing efforts to battle wildfires in Polk County and Western N.C. and the statewide burn ban in place due to dry and windy conditions. WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, March 26, 11:30 a.m.

Tryon International Equestrian Center

25 International Blvd.

Mill Spring, NC 28756 BACKGROUND: The N.C. Forest Service is a division of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Tryon International Equestrian Center is serving as a command center for fire response teams. -aea-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.