Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,941 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Agriculture Commissioner Troxler will have media availability Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Tryon Equestrian Center to discuss fire response efforts

WHO/WHAT:       

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will be available to talk to members of the news media about the ongoing efforts to battle wildfires in Polk County and Western N.C. and the statewide burn ban in place due to dry and windy conditions. 

 

WHEN/WHERE:   

Wednesday, March 26, 11:30 a.m.
Tryon International Equestrian Center
25 International Blvd.
Mill Spring, NC 28756

 

 BACKGROUND: 

The N.C. Forest Service is a division of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Tryon International Equestrian Center is serving as a command center for fire response teams.

-aea-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Agriculture Commissioner Troxler will have media availability Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Tryon Equestrian Center to discuss fire response efforts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more