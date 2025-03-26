‘Kindness Is Cool’ Video Awards Winners Announced at Gan Jing World

Video Winners Announced GJW "Kindness Is Cool" event Impact James White, a "Kindness Is Cool" Video Winner

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gan Jing World, a New York-based digital platform that promotes kindness and trust through technology, has announced the winners of its 2024 “Kindness Is Cool” Video Awards. The global competition, which celebrates acts of compassion with a $10,000 grand prize, drew more than 26,000 submissions from participants in over 50 countries.

The contest invited users to submit videos showcasing inspiring acts of kindness using the hashtag #KindnessIsCool on the platform. Entries were presented in 11 languages and collectively amassed over 10 million views across 150 nations. Winners will be celebrated on March 28th at an event in New York City’s Times Square that will highlight their stories to a global audience.

The Gold Award and a $10,000 cash prize went to singer-songwriter James H. White for his video, “Hero in Uniform: Army Sergeant Leads Hurricane Helene Relief Drive.” The video honors Army Sgt. Michael Sharpes, who organized a veteran-led relief effort following the devastation of Hurricane Helene. Inspired by Sharpes’s leadership, White composed the song “Born to Rise,” which celebrates resilience and unity during difficult times.

White will share his prize money with two charities: Save Our Allies, which assists Americans and allies during crises, and Aerial Recovery, which supports veterans and first responders in disaster relief and anti-human trafficking efforts worldwide.

Filmmaker Audrey received the Silver Award and a $1,000 prize for her short film “Old Shoes.” Gan Jing World praised the film’s emotional depth and its highlight of how small gestures can have a profound impact.

Ten Bronze Awards, each accompanied by a $500 prize, recognized a range of creative projects focused on kindness:

• HAIR ASMR CEYHUN was honored for his short film “Second Chance,” which addresses homelessness through emotional storytelling.

• Cast By Light’s “Be With You” explored reconciliation across generations within a culturally divided family.

• Lumen Academy in Boston won for their “umbrella of kindness” poster and essay project created by third- and fourth-grade to promote compassion.

• Teacher Li from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School in New York was recognized for the Kindness Shorts Series aimed at reducing bullying.

• Marco in America’s “Prom Dresses and Suits Giveaway” highlighted community generosity through clothing donations.

• Quinn Fernanda Hutauruk received recognition for her performance of the song “Kindness Is Cool.”

• State Junior High School 29 Batam in Indonesia was awarded for organizing a school-wide kindness initiative.

• Clearview Kidsland earned praise for videos showcasing children volunteering at food banks.

• “A 20-Year Invoice” illustrated redemption through compassion.

• Truth Video Maker’s Japanese short film “My Wish” focused on familial love and connection.

Gan Jing World also introduced a new Student Voices School Award category this year to honor student filmmakers. Two Vietnamese universities—Ho Chi Minh City University of Education and HCMC University of Technology and Education—received the prize for video projects celebrating acts of kindness.

At Gan Jing World, where “Gan Jing” means “clean,” the mission is to promote kindness, respect, and trust, reconnecting people with morals and traditions. The platform uses Ethical AI technologies—powered by advanced deep learning models to filter harmful or explicit material and promote positive content. The platform encourages meaningful engagement through non-addictive algorithms designed to prevent endless scrolling.

In addition to its social media platform, Gan Jing World operates GJW+, a family-oriented streaming service that offers entertainment curated with traditional values in mind. Gan Jing World also provides tools such as live streams, polls, topic discussions, and hashtag events like #KindnessIsCool to empower content creators while fostering connections among users worldwide.

