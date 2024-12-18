Influencers With 500+ Million Followers Join Gan Jing World to Make a Positive Digital Influence

#influencer Influencer joining Gan Jing World Kindness is Cool - I want to Mow Your Lawn

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influencers across diverse fields, including education, lifestyle, and technology, with a combined 500+ million online following are joining Gan Jing World to grow their online communities and diversify their income. Along with influencers, major media outlets with hundreds of millions in audience reach are joining the platform.

In just two years, Gan Jing World has become the trusted hub for creators tired of the pitfalls of traditional platforms. Its non-addictive algorithm prioritizes valuable content, offering creators the tools they need to grow authentically.

The platform has rolled out multiple monetization models, including ad revenue sharing, channel memberships, brand collaboration, event rewards, affiliate programs, and live-stream Cheer Gifts. Among these features, influencers can receive 80% in revenue shares (10-40% higher than other platforms) for memberships and Cheer Gifts from fans, with monetization eligibility on Gan Jing World requiring just 100 followers.

On November 13th, World Kindness Day, Gan Jing World and top content creators showcased #KindnessIsCool* videos on the Times Square billboard, calling for people to join and spread kindness.

Taylor Red TV with 29 million followers across social media and known for their music and sisterly charm, shared, “ONE act of kindness can impact MILLIONS of people.”

Luke Mizel, a 22-year-old professional parkour athlete with 652,000 followers, added, “It’s rare for a social media platform to center a campaign around kindness, and I’m proud to be a part of it. I encourage everyone to join in.”

Brian Schwartz, founder of the charity “I Want to Mow Your Lawn” and a macro influencer himself, shared, “I can’t thank you enough for the opportunity to spread kindness through your platform and for featuring our cause. The charity offers free Lawn Services for older adults, veterans, and disabled individuals at no cost.

Other participants included Rob Kenney, creator of “Dad, How Do I?” (5 million followers); James Dixon, founder of “Absolute Motivation” (1.5 million followers); HAIR ASMR CEYHUN (814,000 followers), renowned for providing free haircuts and makeovers to the homeless; beauty influencer Jackie Wyers (950,000 subscribers); and JoyLand Family (932,000 followers), a wholesome family channel.

Gan Jing World: The Fast-Growing Platform for Positive Impact

Gan Jing means “clean”. The platform operates under the guiding principle of “Technology for Humanity,” countering the harmful rabbit-hole effect of negative trends in indulgence and addiction common on most digital platforms.

Gan Jing World supports multimedia content sharing for influencers, media outlets, and publishers. Its streaming service, GJW+, expands the platform’s offerings with premium content, featuring movie streaming as well as a diverse library of kids’ and educational programming.

Innovative features like proprietary owner hashtags enable channel owners to aggregate user-generated content (UGC) and organize events, fostering rapid community-building.

Gan Jing World welcomes all content creators, publishers, media, and movie producers to join its vibrant, growing community. Discover rewarding opportunities, participate in inspiring campaigns, and monetize content in a way that aligns with your mission.

Contact: press@ganjingworld.com

Website: https://www.ganjingworld.com/

*The Kindness Is Cool Video Awards, organized by Gan Jing World, invites video creators to capture acts of kindness, big or small, with a top prize of $10,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

