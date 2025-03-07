Introducing GJW Ethical AI - Starting A New Trend for Non-addictive Online Experiences

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gan Jing World believes that technology should serve people—not control people. In a digital world where communities and regulators are increasingly concerned about online addictions, children’s mental health, and the effects of harmful content, many online platforms design their algorithms to glue users. Gan Jing World’s mission is to promote kindness, respect, and trust among people.

Leveraging technology for humanity, Gan Jing World’s innovative Ethical AI technologies contain a suite of advanced deep learning models that measure inappropriate content in video, image, text, and audio. These content intelligence modules work together to effectively filter harmful content, while prioritizing content that promotes kindness and mental wellbeing, helping prevent cyberbullying.

The Content Intelligence Modules:

1. Video Quality Rating (VQR)

The VQR intelligence module evaluates image quality and aesthetics of videos and/or thumbnails. Content is then rated on a scale of 0-5, gauging a level of appropriateness.

2. Inappropriate Content Detection (ICD) with >90% Accuracy

The ICD module identifies inappropriate content in video thumbnails and frames, achieving more than 90% accuracy in detections. Inappropriate content covers four key areas: “Sexual Indication Content”, “Harmful Drugs”, “Violence”, and “Horror Content”.

3. Textual Insights

Textual Insights identify the tone, sentiment, and emotions in unstructured text, while also recognizing real-world entities. This intelligence module supports multiple languages. Results are used to label bad language as inappropriate for underage groups.

• Multilingual Detection

• Sentiment and emotion detection

Gan Jing World, an Online Platform That's Safe for All

Creating a safe digital environment, especially for the next generation, has been at the heart of Gan Jing World. The platform uses proprietary technologies and AI models that are designed and implemented with a mission: to create a truly positive, vibrant digital community filled with wholesome content, free from gratuitous violence, crime, and objectively harmful behavior.

Contact: press@ganjingworld.com

Website: https://www.ganjingworld.com/

