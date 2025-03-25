News Release

Denver, March 25, 2025 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s issuance of the Executive Order titled, “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” which today was signed by President Trump:

“Trump’s executive order is unlawful. It would prevent eligible Americans from exercising their sacred right to vote. The Trump administration is weaponizing the federal government and trying to make it harder for voters to fight back at the ballot box. The United States has always led the world in conducting free and fair elections, and we cannot let Donald Trump end that legacy.”

Please visit whitehouse.gov for the complete text of the Executive Order.