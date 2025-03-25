Saskatchewan's Indigenous Businesses Sector Showcased at Annual Gathering

CANADA, March 25 - Released on March 25, 2025

Largest Indigenous Economic Development Event in Country Returns for a Fourth Year

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan hosted its fourth annual Indigenous Business Gathering (IBG) at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon. This year's event saw massive year-over-year growth with over 1,100 people registered and more than 130 trade show booths.

"Collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses is crucial for the future growth and success of our province and the Indigenous Business Gathering plays a vital role in making these connections possible," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "More Indigenous participation strengthens industries across our province while supporting economic reconciliation efforts. It is important that we recognize the growth and success of Indigenous owned businesses as they create jobs and opportunities in communities across Saskatchewan."

First Nations and Métis citizens represent over 17 per cent of Saskatchewan's population, emphasizing the crucial role Indigenous-owned businesses and communities play in fostering economic growth in the province. In the fourth quarter of 2024, 4.7 per cent of Saskatchewan's private businesses were majority-owned by Indigenous peoples. This was the third highest rate among the provinces and above the national average of 3.2 per cent.

"Kitsaki Management is proud to partner with the Indigenous Business Gathering," Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership Chief Executive Officer Ron Hyggen said. "The connections formed here at IBG translate into real partnerships, contracts, and growth opportunities that might otherwise never materialize. By bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses together, we are not just networking, we are actively reshaping Saskatchewan's economic landscape to be more inclusive and innovative."

Through the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation (SIIFC), the province is increasing access to capital for Indigenous communities and entities to participate in natural resource development and value-added agriculture.

In 2024, SIIFC announced its first ever loan guarantee for a group of six Indigenous partners to support their investment in the Seven Stars Energy project alongside Enbridge. This project will financially benefit nearly 25 per cent of Saskatchewan's Indigenous population.

Projects like these are key to strengthening the provincial economy, while protecting and promoting Saskatchewan's vibrant communities.

For more information, visit: siifc.ca.

