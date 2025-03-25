UDC Implements Virtual Legal Visits for Inmates

The Utah Department of Corrections (UDC) has announced the implementation of virtual legal visits for incarcerated individuals.

This new approach offers several advantages:

Convenience: Virtual visits eliminate the need for attorneys to travel to the two main UDC facilities (Utah State Correctional Facility and Central Utah Correctional Facility), saving time and resources.

Flexibility: Virtual visits can be scheduled for the same time blocks as in-person visits.

Security: Virtual visits are conducted using secure video conferencing technology that protects client confidentiality and aims to verify proper legal requirements and participants.

UDC is committed to providing inmates with access to legal services. Virtual legal visits are a valuable tool for improving access to justice for those who are incarcerated.