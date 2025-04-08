Savant Announces Strategic Alliance With Wolters Kluwer to Drive Gen AI Automation in Tax Compliance

Integration streamlines complex GST data, analytics, and reporting processes for financial services clients with Gen AI analytics automation

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs, the AI-powered automation platform for business analysts, today announced a strategic partnership alliance with Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) to offer enterprises and tax departments a powerful workflow between Savant’s Gen AI analytics automation platform and Wolter Kluwer’s CCH Integrator solutions. Globally recognized for its innovation and excellence in tax compliance and reporting automation, Wolter Kluwer’s CCH Integrator is a comprehensive, cloud-based tax compliance and reporting platform that unifies tax management functions such as tax provisioning, compliance, and reporting in one platform — now further powered by combining with Savant’s Gen AI analytics automation platform.The initial rollout targets the Australian financial services market, addressing key Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance challenges. A new automated Australian Business Number (ABN) lookup feature will improve accuracy and efficiency in Business Activity Statement (BAS) reporting, a critical pain point for finance and tax teams. GST governance and compliance create the need for companies to calculate, report, and remit GST to tax authorities accurately with systematic adherence to GST laws.“Partnering with Savant Labs is a pivotal step in our mission to provide a comprehensive corporate tax performance management solution for our clients," said Andy Hung, Director of Product Management for CCH Integrator at Wolters Kluwer. "By automating ABN lookups, we not only save our clients valuable time but also strengthen the accuracy and reliability of their BAS compliance processes."“We are thrilled to form this strategic alliance with Wolters Kluwer, through which together we will deliver significant advancement in tax compliance automation,” states Chitrang Shah, CEO of Savant Labs. “By combining our AI-driven analytics platform with Wolters Kluwer's extensive tax expertise and leading-edge CCH Integrator platform, our mutual clients will enjoy unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and compliance."The interoperability between Savant’s Gen AI analytics platform and CCH Integrator’s Indirect Tax Module solves many common, complex tax compliance workflows. Key integration capabilities and benefits include:* Run live validation checks of ABN and GST statuses from the Australian Business Register at any time throughout the BAS preparation workflow* Mitigate preventable errors in invoicing and payments transaction analysis to accurately record the GST collected and claimed* Use a single corporate tax management platform to manage Australian direct tax and indirect tax filing obligations with the ATO* Transform the monthly BAS preparation process and drive greater governance and control* Enhance efficiency and reduce compliance preparation timeSavant Labs continues to rapidly expand its partnership network, with recent alliances with Progentics.ai, Alpha Advisors, and Bulien.To learn more about Savant Labs, visit https://www.savantlabs.io and request a personalized demo or free trial.To learn more about Wolter Kluwer CCH Integrator solution, visit their CCH Integrator product page to request a demo.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is a Gen AI-powered automation platform designed specifically for business analysts. It transforms manual and repetitive reporting processes traditionally handled in spreadsheets, offering a modern alternative to legacy platforms like Alteryx, Power Query, and Tableau Prep. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies like Zynex Medical, MillionDollarBaby, and Abzena, Savant automates complex analytics workflows, delivering faster insights, enhanced productivity, and streamlined operational efficiency. Visit www.savantlabs.io About Wolters Kluwer CCH IntegratorCCH Integrator is recognized globally for its innovation and excellence in financial services. In 2024, it won the Gold Globee Award for New Product & Service Innovation and the Silver Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Development. Additionally, it also secured the Bronze Stevie Award for Governance, Risk & Compliance. In 2023, CCH Integrator claimed the Asia Pacific Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Development. Beyond these prestigious honors, CCH Integrator’s systems are ISO 27001 Certified for Information Security Management System (ISMS). Visit www.wolterskluwer.com

