U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Randy Fine for Florida’s 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Randy Fine to represent Florida’s Sixth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Florida State Senator Randy Fine in the special election for Florida's Sixth Congressional District,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Our partners at the Florida Chamber were clear from day one when Senator Fine announced his candidacy that he is the clear pro-growth candidate in this race. His record with the Florida Chamber and incredible accomplishments leading for his constituents when it comes to championing lower taxes and less regulation make this an obvious choice for Floridians. With Randy Fine’s leadership in Congress, all job creators can be sure he will be a stalwart to support public policy that will move our nation forward in a prosperous direction.”

“I’m honored to have the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in my race to represent my fellow constituents in Florida’s Sixth Congressional District.” said Florida State Senator Randy Fine. “My record in the state legislature speaks for itself in leading to secure lower taxes and pro-growth policies. Now as we face a monumental opportunity to extend President Trump’s landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in Congress, our hardworking entrepreneurs, job creators, and families can be sure I will bring the same relentless dedication to fight for them in Washington.”

“The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Report Card exists so employers, their employees and families can see exactly how their elected officials voted on issues important to Florida’s economic growth and competitiveness,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “As a lifetime A-rated legislator, we trust that when in Congress Randy Fine will continue to make Florida’s future a priority, focusing on job creation and further economic opportunity for everyone.”

