NEW PODCAST: Işik Abla and Anne Beiler Inspire with "Broken Silence" Podcast

Işik Abla and Auntie Anne's® New Podcast Full of Authentic Conversations on Healing, Renewal and Freedom in Christ Launches

I was able to flee the abuse but I hid my struggles and suffered in silence. We want to share that with our listeners so they can experience the same freedom from their past guilt or shame.” — Isik Abla

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Işık Abla Ministries (IAM) is a global beacon of hope and empowerment led by visionary founder President and CEO Işık Abla, who was born in Turkey and raised as a Muslim and fled to America. She was saved by grace through Jesus after years of battling PTSD from growing up in a war zone and enduring an abusive relationship. Now, she joins forces with Anne Beiler , author and founder of Auntie Anne's Pretzelson a new podcast, Broken Silence , that launches on April 1."I spent half of my life living in fear under Islamic control. I was able to flee the abuse but I hid my struggles and suffered in silence and in shame of what happened to me," Abla said. "But after encountering Jesus, I began a journey of hope and healing that only faith in Him can bring. We want to share that with our listeners so they can experience the same freedom from their past guilt or shame."Belier and Abla met through mutual friends and realized their shared histories, full of mental and physical abuse that left deep emotional and spiritual scars, bonded them on a deep level. They also share in their divine healing and use their respective ministries to share the hope and healing found in faith in Jesus Christ. Now they are on a mission to tell their stories, promote the power of confession and help other women experience freedom from shame.Through weekly podcast episodes, Beiler and Abla have authentic conversations about their past defeat, from experiencing domestic violence to losing a child, that led to the hope and freedom they found in Christ. The first eight episodes explore the following topics:Hidden power in confessionCrossing over the other sideSecrets to a personal breakthroughThe renewal & restoration processOvercoming fear of people & people-pleasingTurning your failures into stepping stonesHow the choice you make today is the life you live tomorrowFinding hope during tough times"Life is messy," said Beiler. "Pain is real. But hope is greater. Broken Silence is a space for authentic conversations – where struggles aren’t hidden, and redemption is found in the rawest moments."Broken Silence will be available on all podcast platforms including Spotify and YouTube with new episodes every Tuesday. For more information, visit brokensilencepod.com or follow @brokensilencepod on Instagram and Facebook and TikTok.About: IŞIK ABLAIşık Abla was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and raised in a Muslim home. While living in Turkey, Işık earned her BA in Literature and Advanced Post Study in Business Administration. She worked in high-ranking executive positions for some of Turkey's largest corporations and traveled throughout Europe.Abla's profound story of radically encountering Jesus while on the verge of suicide not only fuels her life and work but will resonate with a culture that is seeking purpose and struggling with the highest rates of mental health issues in a generation. Her work on the international stage gives her a broad view of the needs of Christians, the church at large, and how to reach isolated groups of people with the Gospel. Coming this April 2025, the "Broken Silence" Podcast with Anne Beiler and Işik Abla. Isik Abla 's latest news features include The Daily Wire, The Christian Post, Newsmax, Jewish News Syndicate, Fox News, Counter Narrative, The Gramazin Testimony Report WEZE 590 / WROL 950 Boston, The Washington Times Higher Ground, Stacy Washington NOW, America's Hope with Kelly Wright, and Truth and Liberty Coalition with Alex McFarland, and Newstalk 105.9 FM WMAL speaking about growing up in a tumultuous country and a Muslim home; she experienced many verbal and physical abuses. In 1996, she fled to America to escape violence.About: ANNE BEILERAuntie Anne Beiler is best known as the founder of Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest pretzel franchise. Today, she is a speaker, author and leader. Her entrepreneurial insights and personal story have been featured on many television shows including Secret Millionaire, The Oprah Winfrey Show and Good Morning America, and highlighted in numerous publications such as Fortune, Inc., Guidepost and Entrepreneur Magazines. Beiler is the author of "The Secret Lies Within, Overcome and Lead and Come to the Table" cookbook and regularly speaks at conferences around the U.S. For more information visit auntieannebeiler.com.

