American Christian Leaders for Israel

American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) Statement on the Murders of Israeli Embassy Staffers in Washington, D.C.

This unthinkable act of violence happened in our nation’s capital—a place where I have worked for four decades to combat antisemitism and stand with the people of Israel. ” — Dr. Susan Michael

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) joins millions across the United States and Israel in mourning the tragic murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, two young staffers of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., who were targeted and killed on May 21 outside the Capital Jewish Museum.Yaron and Sarah were not only dedicated professionals and promising leaders, but also a young couple preparing to build a life together. Their senseless deaths strike at the heart of all who believe in human dignity, peace, and justice.“This unthinkable act of violence happened in our nation’s capital—a place where I have worked for four decades to combat antisemitism and stand with the people of Israel. Over the years, I’ve been blessed with close relationships with many at the Embassy of Israel,” said Dr. Susan Michael , USA Director of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) and Founding Director of ACLI. “I met Yaron at our 75th anniversary celebration for the State of Israel. We are heartbroken. The hatred that took their lives is growing, and we must respond with prayer, action, and a firm commitment to defend our Jewish friends and neighbors.”“This heinous act is a stark reminder of the dangerous rise of antisemitic violence and rhetoric in our own nation, reflecting a broader climate of hatred that must be confronted with moral clarity,” said Troy Miller, CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters Association. “As Christian communicators, we have a responsibility to speak out against antisemitism in all its forms and to stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters.”Jordanna McMillan, U.S. director of the Israel Allies Foundation, added: “The senseless murder of two young people in the prime of their life in the name of “free Palestine” is utterly disgusting and abhorrent. Tragically, this is what 593 days of antisemitic rhetoric, protests and calls for “death to the Jews” has led us to. This scourge of antisemitism must be stopped. As a DC-based office, we extend our condolences to the victims’ families and we mourn with our friends at the Israeli Embassy and the entire pro-Israel community.”“To those who would seek to marginalize, intimidate and isolate the Jewish community, we say with the loudest, strongest voice, there are millions and millions of Christians and others of moral clarity who will never, ever let the Jewish people stand alone in history again,” said Bishop Robert Stearns, Founder and Executive Director of Eagles’ Wings.Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, stated, “This is evil, and it will not go unchallenged. As we pray for the families of these two young people whose futures were stolen by a depraved and demonically driven ideology, we will increase our efforts to stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”Mark Pritchett, Vice President of American Christian Trust, shared a deeply personal reflection:“Our hearts are broken at the tragic news last night of the senseless murder of a member of the American Christian Trust family. Sarah Milgrim was a bright light that was snuffed out at the prime of her life. As a member of the Public Diplomacy staff at the Embassy of Israel, she was part of a small, close-knit family of incredible people who we have the privilege to work with on a regular basis. Sarah was the Civil Society Affairs Coordinator. In her role, she advocated for diverse communities and issues on behalf of the Embassy of Israel, reaching across political and religious divides. Sarah always had a smile on her face and was so gentle and kind. Her death is a tragic blow to all of us. We will continue to stand proudly with our Jewish brothers and sisters and with the people of Israel. The light will overcome the darkness. Am Yisrael Chai.”ACLI urges Americans to join us in praying for the families of Yaron and Sarah, for the Israeli diplomatic community, and for Jewish communities around the world living under the shadow of escalating violence.This is not just Israel’s fight. It is a moral fight for all of us. And it must end now.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.