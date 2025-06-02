National Religious Broadcasters & Barna Group Report: Most Americans Engage with Christian Media

More than 60% of American adults report consuming Christian media in some form, whether through TV, radio, podcasts, news websites, social media, or YouTube.

People aren’t just tuning in—they’re relying on Christian content to shape their worldview, strengthen their faith, and find direction in a world flooded with noise and uncertainty.” — Troy A. Miller, NRB President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Association, an international, nonpartisan association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers, has released its five-part NRB and Barna Group report on The State of Christian Media. The report found that Christian media holds a significant presence in American life, and the data paints a picture of a movement that is not only growing but is also shaping the future of media.NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller said, “This report confirms what many of us in Christian media have sensed for years. People aren’t just tuning in—they’re relying on Christian content to shape their worldview, strengthen their faith, and find direction in a world flooded with noise and uncertainty.“Christian media is not on the margins but a powerful force in the mainstream, bringing clarity to confusion, hope in despair, and truth amidst compromise. If you’re a Christian communicator, know this: your voice matters. The people are listening. The culture is watching. And the Gospel remains as powerful and necessary as ever.“We praise God that through Christian media, we have the privilege to join Him in His work to bring His truth, love, and life to a lost world. That’s why NRB exists, to equip and champion Christian communicators for such a time as this. If you’re called to speak truth into today’s media landscape, there’s no better place to stand than with NRB.”More than 60% of American adults report consuming Christian media in some form, whether through television, radio, podcasts, news websites, social media, or YouTube. This is not an occasional interaction — among these users, half engage with Christian content at least once per week.What's more, 28% of Christian media users are heavy users (16% of all respondents). These heavy users consume Christian media across an average of more than six platforms on a weekly basis and more than two different platforms every day.The State of Christian Media: DemographicsChristian media users tend to be younger, more family-oriented, and more conservative than non-users.The broad reach of Christian media is fueled by a diverse and dynamic audience. Compared to non-users, Christian media users tend to be younger. They’re also more likely to be married, raising children, and working full-time. These users often lean politically conservative and demonstrate deeper spiritual commitment, forming a cultural subgroup whose media habits reflect their values.Social media is a dominant force in this landscape. It commands the broadest reach among Christian media platforms, especially among younger generations. Gen Z leads the way, with 64% engaging with Christian social media accounts, followed by Millennials at 58%.For younger audiences, social media isn’t just entertainment — it’s a primary spiritual touchpoint. Christian communicators who want to reach these digital natives effectively must adopt a mobile-savvy, digital-first strategy.The State of Christian Media: PerceptionsChristian media isn’t just widely consumed; it’s also largely respected. Two-thirds of the general population view Christian media as valuable and trustworthy, and that figure rises to four in five among those who use Christian media. Practicing Christians (defined as those who attend church monthly and consider their faith very important) express the strongest levels of affirmation. Even among those who don’t identify as born-again Christians, roughly half view Christian media in a positive light.The top reasons for using Christian media are attractive, not reactive. Users are drawn to it — not just driven from something else.That said, Christian media’s role as an alternative still matters. A substantial share of users — 66% overall, and 84% of heavy users — say they turn to Christian media in part to avoid mainstream platforms. This reflects not just personal preference but a deep hunger for media rooted in truth, hope, and transcendence. In a cultural moment marked by uncertainty and ideological fragmentation, Christian content creators are stepping in to meet this need with clarity and conviction.Among the benefits of Christian media, users cite spiritual, emotional, and relational growth as outcomes of their media engagement. Among the most widely reported benefits:A stronger sense of God’s purposeA deeper love for JesusImproved mental and emotional well-beingIncreased understanding of the BibleMore meaningful relationshipsTwo in five Americans recall hearing Christian leaders speak about the election, and those messages had a tangible influence. Christian media inspired half of users to pray for the election, and over half of heavy users said it shaped their voting decisions.Even beyond the election, most Americans, regardless of their faith background, affirm the right of religious leaders to speak into public life. This affirmation underscores a key priority for NRB: defending and advancing the freedom of speech and religious expression for Christian communicators. As the cultural landscape continues to shift, NRB remains committed to equipping its members to speak with both courage and grace in the public square.About National Religious BroadcastersNRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org

