Transcend and AqueoUS Vets® Partner to Accelerate PFAS Treatment System Design

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcend , a global leader in generative design for critical infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with AqueoUS Vets® (AV) , a leading provider of innovative PFAS treatment solutions, to accelerate the design and proposal processes for AV’s filtration technologies.This collaboration enables AV to combine its deep engineering experience with the Transcend Design Generator (TDG) to accelerate the design and development of reliable and innovative PFAS filtration solutions, helping utilities and engineering firms respond faster to regulatory requirements.“With increasing pressure on utilities to meet PFAS regulations, the ability to rapidly design and deliver proven treatment solutions is more critical than ever,” said Sarah Johnson, Vice President of Application Engineering at AqueoUS Vets. “By integrating the Transcend Design Generator into our workflow, we can generate preliminary engineering documents and proposals in a fraction of the time, allowing us to better serve our customers and help them achieve compliance faster.”The TDG platform automates the conceptual and preliminary design of water & wastewater treatment facilities, producing detailed engineering documentation, including 3D BIM models, process flow diagrams, and technical reports. AqueoUS Vets' industry-leading expertise in filtration systems, combined with TDG’s generative design solution, streamlines the path from design to implementation, ultimately reducing project timelines and costs.“Transcend is committed to empowering treatment technology providers like AqueoUS Vets with generative design applications to solve complex challenges,” said Adam Tank, Chief Customer Officer at Transcend. “This partnership is a game-changer for the industry, ensuring that utilities and EPC firms have access to faster, more reliable, and highly optimized treatment solutions for PFAS and various contaminants from cutting-edge technology providers like AqueoUS Vets - precisely when they need them.”Transforming the Future of PFAS TreatmentWith the EPA's recent regulations on PFAS contaminants reshaping the water treatment landscape, this partnership enables utilities, engineers, and solution providers to stay ahead of compliance deadlines. By automating labor-intensive design processes, AqueoUS Vets will enhance its ability to provide tailored, high-performance filtration systems at scale.###About TranscendTranscend is the leader in generative design software for critical infrastructure, empowering utilities, EPC firms, and equipment suppliers to accelerate project development. The Transcend Design Generator (TDG) automates preliminary engineering workflows, enabling faster decision-making, cost savings, and improved sustainability outcomes. Learn more at www.transcendinfra.com About Aqueous VetsAqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service of pressure vessel systems. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit AqueoUSVets.com Media Contact:Adam Tankinfo@transcendinfra.comConrad Hoppinfo@aqueousvets.com

