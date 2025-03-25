Submit Release
Horn Lake Woman Wins $730K Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

A woman from Horn Lake cashed in BIG last week, winning the $730,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Her winning numbers were 10-16-21-25-35. 

She purchased the winning ticket Wednesday, March 19 at Kroger #499 in Horn Lake and wasted no time claiming her prize Thursday, March 20. Talk about a life-changing week.

The jackpot resets to $50,000.

