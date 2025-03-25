Stay Active This Spring with the ABC Forever Young Program for Older Adults

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is excited to launch the ABC Forever Young Program, inviting older adults to enjoy a spring filled with fun, fitness, and fellowship.

This free program, hosted by Boston Parks and Recreation in partnership with Boston Centers for Youth and Family (BCYF), offers engaging outdoor activities designed to promote active lifestyles, social connections, and community spirit. The program will take place once a week on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from April through June at City parks. Each month brings a new activity, providing participants with opportunities to try something different in a welcoming environment.

Cornhole at Edwards Playground, 10 Eden Street, Charlestown

Test your aim and enjoy some lighthearted competition with cornhole, a game that’s as entertaining as it is social.

Wednesday, April 2, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

*Note: no class on Wednesday, April 23 due to BPS School Vacation*

Bocce at Langone Park, 529 Commercial Street, North End

Experience the timeless game of bocce, a relaxing and strategic sport that’s easy to learn and fun for all.

Wednesday, May 7, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Archery at Barry Field, 190 Chelsea Street, Charlestown

Try your hand at archery in a safe and guided environment.

Wednesday, June 4, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Each session is designed to encourage physical activity, mental well-being, and community engagement. Whether you're looking to try something new or simply stay active with friends, the ABC Forever Young Program is the perfect way to embrace the spring season.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit boston.gov/parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

###