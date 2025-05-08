Celebrating Culture

This week, the Council honored multiple cultural observances, including Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the flag raising for the Caribbean nation of Montserrat, Polish Constitution Day, and Jewish American Heritage Month. The Council sought to recognize and celebrate these cultures for their resilience, identity, and shared narratives. Boston has historically been a home to immigrants from all over the world, and this week, the Council took time to celebrate their victories and uplift the history of each culture.

Council President Louijeune introduced a resolution celebrating the flag raising for Montserrat, the "Emerald Isle of the Caribbean." Montserrat has made significant contributions to music, science, and environmental preservation. The island represents a unique blend of African, Irish, and British traditions. Montserrat is also the only country outside of Ireland to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day as a national holiday. Councilor Louijeune recognized Boston’s Montserratian community and announced that the flag raising ceremony will take place on May 2, 2025.

Councilor Flynn introduced a resolution to recognize May as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Asian Americans have been part of the Boston community for over 150 years, contributing significantly to the city’s culture, including the flourishing Chinatown neighborhood in District 2. AAPI Heritage Month was first nationally recognized in 1977, and since then, cities across the country have dedicated this month to recognizing the growth and achievements of the Asian American community.

This week, the Council also celebrated Polish Constitution Day, commemorating the signing of the Polish Constitution on May 3, 1791. In a resolution offered by Councilor FitzGerald, the Council highlighted the strong Polish community in Boston, particularly in Dorchester’s Polish Triangle. Polish immigrants have made substantial contributions to Boston, shaping the city’s culture, businesses, government, labor, and education. In recognition of the Polish community, the Boston City Council directed the Property Management Department to raise the Polish flag at 11:00 a.m. on May 7, 2025.

Additionally, during this week’s Council meeting, a resolution offered by Councilors Weber and Flynn was passed to recognize Jewish American Heritage Month. Jewish American Heritage Month was established to encourage all Americans to learn about Jewish culture and to honor the contributions of Jewish Americans, who have shaped American society in countless ways. Jewish Americans have had a lasting impact on the City of Boston, teaching us the values of growth, freedom, prosperity, and strength.