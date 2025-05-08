Council Backs Bill to Improve Sickle Cell Care

During this week’s meeting, the Council passed a resolution in support of House Bill H.1347, An Act to Improve Sickle Cell Care. This state legislation seeks to improve care for individuals living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), an inherited blood disorder in which red blood cells become misshapen due to a mutation in hemoglobin, reducing blood flow and oxygen delivery throughout the body.

H.1347 introduced by Representative Bud L. Williams on January 14, 2025, aims to expand education and awareness around SCD, establish partnerships with hospitals and educational institutions, and identify funding sources to support programs that serve patients and families affected by the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 90% of people with SCD in the United States are Black or Latino, and their average life expectancy is approximately 20 years shorter than that of the general population.

By supporting this bill, the Council acknowledges the urgent need for increased public health education, early diagnosis, preventative care, and community support. The resolution reflects the Council’s commitment to improving health equity and quality of life for those impacted by Sickle Cell Disease.