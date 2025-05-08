Council Approves Grants Supporting Resiliency, Public Safety, and Youth Employment

This week, the Council approved and accepted several major grants aimed at improving climate resilience, public safety, and youth workforce development.

The Council approved a $1,987,500 Hazard Mitigation Grant, administered by the Boston Planning Department, to address flood risks in East Boston. This funding supports the East Boston Waterfront–Carlton Wharf and Lewis Mall Resiliency Project and will unlock access to an additional $15 million for construction, helping protect residents from displacement due to climate-related flooding.

The Council accepted a $58,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the FY19 Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program. Administered by the Boston Fire Department, the funds will support fire prevention education, training, fire code enforcement, and health and safety initiatives designed to protect first responders and the public from fire-related hazards.

The Council accepted a $4,149,200 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development to support the YouthWorks Program. Managed by the Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development, this funding will provide summer and school-year employment to over 1,000 low-income and at-risk youth ages 14 to 25. Participants will gain career experience in industries such as biotechnology, education, and public service through partnerships with local organizations.