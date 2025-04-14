MELTRIC® to Exhibit Electrical Connection Safety Solutions at the 2025 Wisconsin Safety Council Annual Conference

MELTRIC® Logo

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, North America's manufacturer of Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles, is proud to announce participation in the 2025 Wisconsin Safety Council Annual Conference from April 14th to April 16th, in Wisconsin Dells, WI at the Kalahari Resort. MELTRIC can be found in booth 318, where representatives will highlight the unparalleled safety advantages of its Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles ( https://pages.meltric.com/meltric-eliminates-risk-of-arc-flash ).The Wisconsin Safety Conference brings together safety professionals, industry experts, and exhibitors to address key safety concerns and showcase cutting-edge solutions. MELTRIC's attendance highlights its commitment to enhancing workplace safety through advanced electrical technologies.At MELTRIC, safety is the main priority of product design and development. MELTRIC Switch-Rated Plugs and receptacles combine two distinct safety elements in one design. A dead-front safety shutter isolates all live parts, removing the risk of electrical shock to operators. Additionally, an arc-flash chamber safeguards users, allowing them to disconnect safely, even when under load.Visitors to booth 318 will have the opportunity to explore MELTRIC's comprehensive range of plugs and receptacles, designed to meet the diverse needs of various industries. From industrial facilities to mobile field operations, MELTRIC solutions provide unmatched versatility and reliability, setting the standard for electrical safety, reliability, and connectivity.Don't miss the chance to engage with MELTRIC representatives who are focused on electrical safety at the Wisconsin Safety Conference. Join us at booth 318 to learn more about our innovative solutions and how they can help transform your workplace safety practices.For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its range of electrical power solutions, visit https://meltric.com/ About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

