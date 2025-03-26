Alison Mullins is a finalist for WithIt’s WOW Awards in the Sales Excellence Category

Sales & Marketing expert Alison Mullins is a finalist for this year's WOW Awards. Alison Mullins has dedicated her career to working in sales and marketing, for her decades of unrelenting and undeniable passion for sales, which has propelled her brand and her ability to market brands and foster relationships. WithIt’s WOW Awards ‘La Vie en Rose’ themed event will be held on Friday, April 25th in High Point, NC. Through her first book, “The Art of Selling - We Make Order Makers, Not Order Takers,” Alison reflects on her commitment to elevating the sales profession and sharing success stories that reinforced her exceptional knowledge, experience and work with industry peers. Best-selling Author, Alison Mullins is also the owner of her own consulting agency, Rep Methods LLC, which offers sales training, coaching, workshops, and seminars.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales & Marketing expert Alison Mullins is sharing exciting news about her being named as a nominee finalist for WithIt’s WOW Awards, in the Sales Excellence Category.“It is such an honor to be nominated for WithIt’s WOW Awards for Sales Excellence. Sales is more than just numbers —it’s about building relationships, understanding people, and providing real value. To be recognized alongside so many inspirational women. And for my dedication to this industry, my commitment to my customers, and my passion for sales education means the world to me.” Best-selling Author and Business Development Expert Alison Mullins shared, “WithIt’s Women’s Leadership Development Network, more than honors my life in sales and design, and helps me to see my contribution to being a successful design entrepreneur. Adding my immense gratitude for this opportunity and to helping me to dream even bigger as we women need help to make ourselves heard.”Alison’s nomination is a welcome surprise as she dedicated her career to working in sales and marketing, for her decades of unrelenting and undeniable passion for sales, which has propelled her brand and her ability to market brands and foster relationships. Working with individual clients and representing brands, Alison Mullins, CEO of Rep Methods LLC, an industry based sales training company , is an inspiration in the world of sales and marketing.“This nomination represents not just my own journey, but the journey of every sales professional who has fought to build something meaningful, challenged the norm, and strived for excellence in their work. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share my expertise, uplift others, and continue making an impact. I am honored to be part of that legacy, and I look forward to continuing to disrupt, educate, and empower others in the years ahead.” Alison said.A literal force of nature, Alison has forged her own unstoppable path. Whether Alison is training fellow sales and marketing professionals, mentoring women in business, or helping brands refine their design or retail strategies, she remains committed to elevating the sales industry and inspiring the next generation of professionals. Celebrating a decades long career as a successful independent sales rep in the home, furnishings, flooring and hard surface industries, and as a published author, who has written not one but two best-selling business books in the last 2 years.Alison commented, “Writing my first book gave me ground to stand on, publishing my second gave me notoriety. I owe a huge thanks to the folks over at Informa–the company behind TISE for supporting me in the last two years. Also for purchasing copies of my book Beyond Order Makers for this year's attendees. It’s a real honor to work with people who find value in my work. “Through Alison’s keynote, public speaking and industry talks, she shares her knowledge and expertise while she embraces authenticity and innovation, with key insights and tips for growing your business development, sales and marketing businesses and how to expand your business with the help of AI. Developing her own system for supporting her clients and working to shape our industry, and deploying her keen eye for business development, Alison continues to elevate fellow professionals through her coaching, workshops and bootcamps and through educational seminars at leading tradeshows and markets all across the country.”As the granddaughter of an entrepreneur on one side and a coal miner on the other, I grew up watching the power of transformation through ethics, strategic thinking, and strong communication in action.” Alison shares, “Being born and raised in Bluefield, Virginia, the heart of Appalachia and otherwise known as Southwest Virginia, taught me a lot. This is where I developed values of hard work, integrity, and community early in life. Hard work was more than an idea or a concept –it is our family value and I attribute much of my core values to my grandmothers who would teach me authenticity, stoicism, and the art of commitment.”Much of Alison’s origins story and sales expertise was cultivated, after graduating Cum Laude from Radford University. “I started my career in New York City’s textile and apparel industry, working for Ralph Lauren amongst a few other smaller brands. It was there that I developed a deep understanding of sourcing, negotiation, and developed business street smarts.,” Alison said. From there, she transitioned into the construction materials industry, spending six years with international surface brand Cosentino, and where she helped grow their sales in North America during its early expansion. “Alison’s time at Cosentino, highlighted her exceptional advice, experience and recommendations. Alison’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to her clients have consistently set her apart. She is truly deserving of this recognition,” commented Kathy Corbet, Owner, Principal Designer, Kathy Corbet Interiors of Richmond, VA.Beyond her sales expertise, Alison has been a mentor and leader within each of the sales organizations she has been part of. Through authoring her first insightful book, “ The Art of Selling - We Make Order Makers, Not Order Takers ,” Alison reflected on her commitment to elevating the sales profession and sharing success stories that reinforced her exceptional knowledge, experience and work with industry peers. Her dedication to continuous learning and development, and to inspiring others through educational seminars, workshops and industry talks, showcases her determination and ability to strive for sales excellence.“I was introduced to Alison through a mutual acquaintance, and from our very first conversation, her passion for sales and eagerness to share her extensive knowledge were unmistakable. Her debut session at TISE - The International Surfaces Show, was a resounding success, with attendees providing phenomenal feedback. Since then, Alison has been selected for additional sessions and a prestigious thought leader role at TISE, as well as invitations to speak at other Informa Market events.” Paul Treanor, Senior Conference Manager, Informa Markets, shared, “Alison's awareness of the opportunities she's been given is truly commendable. She has not only excelled in her roles but has also introduced me to other talented speakers, helping to cultivate new talent at industry events and opening doors for many others. Her dedication and influence in the field are truly inspiring.”Alison's contributions extend to leading industry events and educational initiatives, exemplified by her expertise as a featured speaker, keynote and in delivering CEU presentations, at Coverings, TISE, KBIS and working with trade organizations National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), Women In Stone (WIS), National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) and Women in the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI). Alison’s efforts in educating others and giving back to multiple design, trade, and retail segments, underscore her commitment to advancing the industry and to supporting the professional growth of others.Alison Mullins added, “WithIt’s Women’s Leadership Development Network, more than honors my life in sales and design. It honors my dedication in mentorship and leadership. Allowing me to see my life is more than a series of contributions, and jobs I have loved, but what it means to be a woman in sales and to be a design entrepreneur. I add my immense gratitude for this opportunity and to helping me to dream even bigger as we women need to lift one another UP and to help to make ourselves heard. Thank you to the WithIt Board of Directors, Judges and to anyone who nominated me for this amazing award, just being nominated is an honor I will never forget. “About Alison Mullins, CEO of Rep MethodsAlison's visionary approach to sales and marketing guides us into brand strategy, business development, and targeted marketing solutions like few other entrepreneurs can do. Drawing from her extensive experience, she provides readers with invaluable tips, tricks, and proprietary techniques that have proven successful throughout her career.Whether you are just starting, looking to rebrand, or feeling overwhelmed by the process, this comprehensive (and ultimately selling guide) is the small business manual for real-life directives. With Alison's guidance, you'll finally feel ready to take action. You will know how to cut out the fat from your sales strategy. You will finally know who and how to market your product or service effectively and achieve your business goals. This book covers everything from building a solid brand identity to implementing targeted marketing campaigns, ensuring you have the tools and insights you need to thrive in today's competitive market.Founder and CEO of the sales training company Rep Methods, Alison also serves as the exclusive USA sales consultant for Grassi Pietre SRL of Vicenza, Italy, a limestone quarry family in the Veneto Region. Traveling around the US and visiting trade shows, Alison lives and breathes the very teachings provided in her books.About Withit | WOW AwardsEach year WithIt’s WOW Awards Each year the annual WOW Awards honors both women and men in the home furnishings industry in six categories: Visionary, Leadership, Mentoring, Education, Future Leader and Sales Excellence. WOW Awards recipients are nominated by their peers, and recognizes business leaders and emerging professionals who have demonstrated significant impact through their work, their experience and contributing to their industry. During the WOW Awards judging process, each of the nominee finalists submits packages of supporting documentation which is judged by a panel of industry leaders.Nominee finalists, as well as the recipient of the Visionary Award, will be honored at the WOW Awards Gala, on Friday, April 25th in the IHFC International Ballroom. The evening’s agenda includes Networking & Cocktails from 6-6:50pm, 7pm Gala Dinner which is followed by the Awards Ceremony from 8-9pm. WithIt’s WOW Awards will be held on Friday, April 25th in High Point, NC. To learn more visit: withit.org.###

