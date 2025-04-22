Jonathan Louis Celebrates 40 Years—and Launches Casae, a New Custom Upholstery Brand—at Spring High Point Market

Jonathan Louis launches Casae. Created to draw people in and keep them there, Casae pieces transform curated spaces into meaningful experiences. Casae represents Jonathan Louis’ most innovative evolution to date; an elevated, artisanal approach to custom upholstery standing distinctly apart from the core brand. Casae's debut includes eight original collections featuring sculptural forms, rich textures, and thoughtful detail. Each piece reflects Casae's Design Studio commitment to soulful luxury, functional versatility, and storytelling through design. Visit Casae at High Point Market in the Jonathan Louis showroom: Centers of High Point, 401 S. Centennial St., 124 Floor 1 & 121 Floor 1 / April 20-30, 2025

Casae’s launch marks a bold new chapter with a focus on honoring its heritage while embracing the future of collaborative, design-forward furniture making.

Casae was born from our enduring passion for design and deep respect for the craft. It’s a collaborative space where timeless craftsmanship meets forward-thinking design.” — Heidi Gonzalez, VP of Product Development, Casae

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Jonathan Louis proudly unveils Casae, a new design studio and luxury upholstery brand debuting at High Point Market. This launch marks a bold new chapter for the company with a focus on honoring its heritage while embracing the future of collaborative, design-forward furniture making.Casae represents Jonathan Louis’ most innovative evolution to date; an elevated, artisanal approach to custom upholstery standing distinctly apart from the core brand. At Casae, beautifully functional furniture becomes expressive and rooted in story. The studio aims to serve a new generation of style-driven retailers, e-commerce platforms, and interior designers seeking a deeper connection to the pieces, offering a shared creative experience.“Casae was born from our enduring passion for design and deep respect for the craft,” said Heidi Gonzalez, Vice President of Product Development. “It’s a collaborative space where timeless craftsmanship meets forward-thinking design. We’re here to co-create with our partners.”Casae launches with eight original collections featuring sculptural forms, rich textures, and thoughtful detail. Each piece reflects the studio’s commitment to soulful luxury, functional versatility, and storytelling through design. Created to draw people in and keep them there, Casae pieces transform curated spaces into meaningful experiences.The 5,600-square-foot High Point showroom immerses visitors in the Casae aesthetic, showcasing tonal depth, architectural simplicity, and tactile beauty in an environment designed to inspire creative dialogue.“This launch is both a celebration and a turning point,” said Javier Sanchez, CEO of Jonathan Louis. “Casae speaks to the next generation of design leaders; those who seek identity and intention in the pieces they specify. It reflects who we are and where we’re going.”The name Casae, derived from the Latin word for “house,” reflects the brand’s belief in emotional connection, curated environments, and the ever-evolving ways people live and gather. Casae exists at the intersection of heritage and innovation, where exceptional design becomes accessible and every piece contributes to a larger narrative of modern living.As Jonathan Louis enters its fifth decade, Casae signals a new era built to shape the future of design.Visit Casae at High Point Market in the Jonathan Louis showroom: Centers of High Point, 401 S. Centennial St., 124 Floor 1 & 121 Floor 1 / April 20-30, 2025Explore the Story: www.casaedesignstudio.com and www.jonathanlouis.com To schedule a private appointment or request media access, contact us. About Jonathan LouisWelcome to Jonathan Louis — where style meets comfort, and creativity shapes every piece. It all began in 1985 with a simple dream: create stylish, well-crafted furniture that people could actually afford. Today, that dream has grown into one of America's largest furniture manufacturers, guided by CEO Javier Sanchez and COO Johnny Valle who carry forward our founder's vision.But the real story? It's about the people. We're a community of artists, designers, and craftspeople—parents, siblings, and friends—who pour creativity into every piece we make. Many have been with us since the beginning, bringing decades of expertise to our workshops.What makes us different is how we blend artistry with accessibility. Our eight manufacturing facilities aren't just production lines—they're studios where imagination takes physical form in furniture that retailers love to showcase and customers connect with instantly.With countless configurations, colors, and fabrics, we create the possibilities—you create the moments that matter in your space. Your style. Your statement.About CasaeCasae exists to reimagine the custom upholstery experience for design professionals and retailers. We're on a mission to make premium design accessible, bridging the gap between exceptional craftsmanship and smart pricing.By leveraging our vast network of creative talent, premier sourcing partners, and expert craftspeople, we're setting new industry standards. Our goal is to offer elevated, unique designs that allow our partners to stand out in a crowded marketplace.At Casae, we believe that exceptional design should be within reach. We're here to make the creation process seamless, empowering you to bring your boldest visions to life. Together, we're not just making furniture – we're crafting the future of home design, one bespoke piece at a time.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.