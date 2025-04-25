Future Snoops' new report The Creative Unflattening urges companies to treat economic instability as a creative reset

Future Snoops, remains your trusted partner in trend intelligence, offering deeper, more holistic insights into the cultural and consumer forces shaping the world. Creativity is no longer a luxury; it’s a strategic necessity and it is about using creativity to build resilience. As brands converge around the same data-driven playbooks, the result is a homogenized market, a “sea of sameness”, where price becomes the only point of difference. Future Snoops recognizes "the high cost of playing it safe," and urges brands to embrace what they call the “productive friction”. This moment demands something deeper – imagination, emotional intelligence, and the courage to lead with creativity, not just react to change.

In Future Snoops' new report The Creative Unflattening urges companies to treat this instability and erratic tariffs not as a threat but as a creative reset.

In today's uncertain economy tariffs have turned business into a giant guessing game. Creativity is no longer a luxury; it’s a strategic necessity and it is about using creativity to build resilience.” — Lilly Berelovich, Future Snoops Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As new tariffs, unpredictable consumer demand and economic uncertainty ripple through global markets, brands are facing a pivotal moment: adapt creatively or risk irrelevance.Future Snoops, the trend forecasting and cultural intelligence agency formerly known as Fashion Snoops, has released a new report The Creative Unflattening, urging companies to treat this instability not as a threat, but as a creative reset.With 25 years of experience guiding the likes of ASOS, LVMH, Under Armour and Reebok through economic and cultural transformation, The Creative Unflattening explores the growing "flattening" of creativity brought on by automation, AI and over-reliance on optimization. As brands converge around the same data-driven playbooks, the result is a homogenized market, a “sea of sameness”, where price becomes the only point of difference.Future Snoops recognizes "the high cost of playing it safe," and urges brands to embrace what they call the “productive friction” - the strategic tension that, when channeled creatively, can elevate transactions into meaningful brand experiences. In a tariff-restricted environment, where consumer choices shrink, and prices climb, these moments become a powerful space for brand storytelling and emotional connection."In today's uncertain economy, where erratic tariffs have turned business into a giant guessing game, creativity is no longer a luxury, it’s a strategic necessity," says Lilly Berelovich, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Future Snoops. "This isn't just about staying relevant; it's about using creativity to build resilience. Our role is to help brands shape how trends are adopted – and that demands emotion, narrative and a point of view no algorithm can replicate."Founded in 2000 by Lilly Berelovich and Itay Arad, Future Snoops has evolved from a fashion-first startup into a cultural insights leader across sectors. Today, its influence spans beauty, wellness, tech, food and drink, automotive, home and lifestyle. As the agency celebrates 25 years and marks a bold rebrand, its mission is more relevant than ever: to help brands build creative resilience in an unpredictable world."We've helped brands navigate disruption before," adds Berelovich. "But this moment demands something deeper – imagination, emotional intelligence, and the courage to lead with creativity, not just react to change."To help brands navigate a creative shift in their strategy, Future Snoops will host two flagship events in New York this spring: a Community Future Trend Presentation in May and the Curious Creators Community Workshop in June. Visit www.futuresnoops.com for more information.Explore the full insights, download the Creative Unflattening report here Future Snoops outlines its strategic solutions for businesses to navigate these uncertain times:1. Foster independent thinking through structured opportunities for employees to practice solving ambiguous problems without clear rubrics.2. Develop organizational capability to anticipate multiple futures rather than optimizing for a single economic scenario.3. Transform supply chains into interconnected ecosystems rather than linear paths, turning restrictions into innovation opportunities.4. Balance technical skills with critical thinking to create environments where looking beyond data and compliance is rewarded.5. Replace short-term optimization with strategic thinking that anticipates policy shifts before they occur.Future Snoops NY Events: Submit your interest here. Part 1: Curious Creators Community Future Trend PresentationDate: Thursday 15th May 2025Location: New York CityPart 2: Curious Creators Community WorkshopDate: June 2025Location: New York CityFuture Snoops Future of Retail Report: Submit your interest here Date: Wednesday 14th MayFuture Snoops will unveil their annual Future of Retail report. Join their VPs of Womenswear and Menswear, Melissa Moylan and Michael Fisher, as they unpack the report’s key insights and explore how to activate them within your business.The new Future Snoops digital ecosystem. Future Snoops has built AI tools that don't just protect it, they amplify it: The new AI Companion answers questions, breaks down trend information, and generates fresh creative angles directly within the Macro Trends section. Find the image you need through the visually connected and AI-enhanced related image searches or go beyond FS with integration into Google Lens.AI Art Live transforms written concepts and sketches into fully realized visuals in seconds without ever leaving the platform. Even technical tasks become effortless with one-click background removal. These aren't just features; they're tools designed with a purpose: turning creative instincts into market-ready concepts with unprecedented speed and clarity.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.