Regrow Secures Investment from SE Ventures to Advance Climate-Resilient Agricultural Supply Chains

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regrow Ag, the world’s leading software platform for agricultural supply chain resilience, today announced an investment-led partnership with SE Ventures, the venture capital firm backed by Schneider Electric. This partnership supports Regrow’s mission to make agriculture resilient globally by enabling business leaders to identify risks and opportunities in their supply chain and invest in responsible sourcing and on-farm conservation programs. The partnership includes a go-to-market deal with Schneider Electric and an investment led by SE Ventures, which will enable Regrow to expand its global reach, enhance its science and software solutions, and drive greater impact across the food, beverage and fiber value chains.Founded in 2016, Regrow combines industry leading science and enterprise technology to empower the largest food manufacturers – including PepsiCo and Nestlé – their suppliers, and farmers to measure, report, and reduce on-farm emissions. Through proprietary remote sensing, AI, and soil modeling, Regrow delivers a unified software platform that enables companies to achieve climate commitments and strengthen agriculture supply chains.“This partnership is a milestone moment for Regrow as we continue to scale our impact globally," said Dr. Anastasia Volkova, CEO of Regrow. “SE Ventures was instrumental in forging this partnership with Schneider Electric, and stood out with their thesis-driven approach and deep understanding of this space. By leveraging Schneider Electric’s industry expertise and vast customer network, we can accelerate the adoption of decision-critical solutions in the agrifood sector. This partnership enables us to drive meaningful change – empowering farmers, manufacturers, and their suppliers to build a more resilient agricultural system for the future."“Our investment in Regrow is reflective of the way in which SE Ventures believes technology can drive economic value, resiliency and sustainability in our global food systems,” said Amit Chaturvedy, Global Head & Managing Partner at SE Ventures. “Customers who implement Regrow’s software platform are much better positioned to manage and mitigate commodity risk as climate change makes agricultural supply chains more volatile. At the same time, Regrow is helping customers transition to regenerative on-farm practices, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of global food production. We were very impressed by Anastasia and the rest of the Regrow team's vision to create a more sustainable future through novel application of data modeling technologies.”BUSINESS RESILIENCE AT RISK DUE TO ACCELERATING CLIMATE CHANGEClimate change poses a near-term threat to business resilience. In 2024, there were 24 confirmed climate events with losses exceeding $1 billion in the United States. Additionally, 7 out of 10 companies now say they are experiencing impacts from climate change in their supply chains. Likewise, farmers report 20% reductions in crop yield due to climate change and extreme weather.Soil is one of the planet’s most critical resources. It serves as the foundation for 95% of global food production, yet intensive farming practices over the past century have led to alarming levels of soil degradation. Additionally, agriculture is a leading source of climate pollution, contributing an estimated 26% of global greenhouse gas emissions Regrow’s platform measures and monitors the impact of farming practices and empowers the development of regenerative agriculture programs through Sustainability Insights and its MRV platform. Platform innovations include the recent launch of Regrow PlanAI , an advanced AI-driven solution designed to help companies create high-ROI regenerative agriculture program plans to meet scope 3 emissions targets. PlanAI allows agrifood companies to move beyond rough emissions estimates and underperforming pilots toward supply-specific strategies that deliver real progress toward scope 3 goals.A GO-TO MARKET PARTNER IN SCHNEIDER ELECTRICAs Regrow continues to scale its solution, go-to-market partners like Schneider Electric are pivotal in extending Regrow's customer reach and adoption. A global leader in climate advisory and software, Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Business division supports ~4,000 clients globally, helping the world's largest corporations decarbonize operations and drive sustainable growth."Our new partnership between Regrow and Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business will strengthen our ability to holistically serve food & beverage customers in their decarbonization roadmaps," said Zander Dale, Managing Consultant, EcoAct. "By leveraging Regrow's innovative technology for sustainable agriculture, along with their capabilities in utilizing farm-level data and calculating carbon removals, we will significantly enhance our ability to offer customers in-depth value chain analysis. This partnership strengthens our ability to develop regenerative agricultural value chain intervention and offsetting projects, calculate granular GHG inventories, and aid compliance reporting, providing clarity and reliability for clients in a rapidly developing field."Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Company by Corporate Knights’ Global 100 list and TIME Magazine, and this partnership further reinforces the commitment of both Schneider and Regrow Ag to help companies reduce emissions and build more sustainable - and climate resilient - supply chains.To learn more, visit https://www.regrow.ag/ http://www.seventures.com , and https://www.se.com/ww/en/ ++++About RegrowRegrow powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Kellanova. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.About SE VenturesSE Ventures is a $1B+ venture capital firm based in Menlo Park. A team of specialist investors and operators, SE Ventures backs bold entrepreneurs in Industrial & Climate Tech and drives commercial acceleration for portfolio startups by tapping into the deep domain expertise and global customer base of its LP, Schneider Electric.

