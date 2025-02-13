Regrow announces PlanAI to help companies create high-ROI plans to meet scope 3 targets

PlanAI helps companies create high-ROI regenerative program plans to meet scope 3 emissions targets. Sustainability Insights shows a pathway to reduced emissions PlanAI showing abatement ROI over time

Regrow launched PlanAI, an AI-driven solution that helps companies create high-ROI regenerative agriculture program plans to meet scope 3 emissions targets.

PlanAI helps us make actionable program recommendations that will support customers’ progress toward their goals by identifying high-impact interventions for the crops they source from Anchor.” — Molly Kamrath, Director, Business Integration and Improvement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regrow Ag, the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, today announced the launch of PlanAI, an advanced AI-driven solution designed to help companies create high-ROI regenerative agriculture program plans to meet scope 3 emissions targets. PlanAI allows agrifood companies to move beyond rough emissions estimates and underperforming pilots toward supply-specific strategies that deliver real progress toward scope 3 goals.With 2030 climate targets fast approaching and sustainability budgets under increased scrutiny, companies are under pressure to find cost-effective, high-impact strategies to cut emissions. Yet, many companies lack the supply chain visibility needed to make informed decisions about where and how to invest in regenerative agriculture.PlanAI simplifies this process by using satellite monitoring, machine learning, and Tier 3 level modeling to provide primary emissions data for a company’s entire sourcing region. PlanAI evaluates billions of data points—analyzing every crop, growing practice, and region combination—to deliver a prioritized list of high-ROI regenerative ag programs aligned with a company’s climate goals and budget. Instantly, leaders receive a clear roadmap to meeting their 2030 scope 3 targets."Agrifood leaders can’t afford to waste time on ineffective pilots or guesswork,” said Dan Passette, CTO of Regrow. “With PlanAI, we’re giving companies the power to move from uncertainty to action by turning complex data into clear, scalable strategies for reducing emissions across global supply chains.”PlanAI doesn’t just identify potential regenerative ag programs. It delivers a tailored financial and environmental forecast, including total program costs and estimated GHG reductions. This year-by-year breakdown helps companies track progress toward their Scope 3 targets while ensuring investments are directed toward the highest-return opportunities.Communicating the value of regenerative agriculture to finance, procurement, and supply chain partners is often a major hurdle. PlanAI addresses this by transforming complex emissions and financial data into clear, visual reports that highlight costs, projected GHG impact, and total regenerative area. These insights make it easier to gain stakeholder alignment, secure budgets, and develop effective grower outreach plans. With PlanAI, brands and suppliers can coordinate regenerative agriculture strategies with transparency into potential impact from the outset.“Many of our customers have sustainability objectives but don’t know where to start with regenerative agriculture,” said Molly Kamrath, Director of Business Integration and Improvement at Anchor Ingredients. “PlanAI helps us make actionable program recommendations that will support customers’ progress toward their goals by identifying high-impact interventions for the crops they source from Anchor.” Regrow is hosting an online event on February 20th to demonstrate how companies can use PlanAI to advance scope 3 initiatives in their supply chains.About RegrowRegrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Kellanova. With Regrow’s trAgriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

