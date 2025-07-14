Regrow Partners with Embrapa to Advance Climate-Smart Agriculture in Brazil

Regrow logo Embrapa Logo Regrow and Embrapa Signed an MOU during the Latin American and Caribbean Symposium on Soil Carbon Research (LAC Soil Carbon 2025)

The partnership will build the technical foundation for credible carbon programs and unlock climate finance in Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regrow Ag , the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, announced a new partnership with Embrapa , Brazil’s leading agricultural research institution, to adapt Regrow’s DNDC (DeNitrification-DeComposition) model to tropical soils and climate conditions across Brazil, empowering GHG emissions reduction and carbon sequestration efforts in the region.Brazil is the world's largest agricultural net exporter and ranks among the top five producers for 34 essential commodities, making it a cornerstone of global food security. Yet Brazil’s agriculture industry faces mounting climate pressures that threaten agricultural output. Advancing sustainable farming practices in Brazil can therefore deliver significant benefits domestically and abroad, supporting food systems, communities, and economies worldwide.The strategic collaboration between Embrapa and Regrow will build the technical foundation needed for high-integrity carbon programs in Brazil’s agricultural sector. By calibrating DNDC to reflect Brazilian soil characteristics and production systems, this partnership will enable accurate monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration potential, supporting national climate goals and unlocking new access to climate finance.DNDC is a globally recognized biogeochemical model that simulates carbon and nitrogen dynamics in soils. Experts across both organizations will work together to adapt the model for diverse Brazilian biomes in a partnership that builds on years of successful application in temperate regions and tropical agricultural systems.“At Embrapa, our mission is to generate knowledge and technologies that support sustainable agriculture and strengthen Brazil’s role in global food systems,” said Pedro Machado, researcher at Embrapa Arroz e Feijão. “Our partnership with Regrow is a contribution to our national adaptation planning as the use of advanced and fit-for-the-purpose modelling will better reflect local climate and soil variability and farming practices .”The project builds on Regrow’s work to develop scalable, cost-effective, and science-based tools to accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture globally. With support from Embrapa, farmers, and local researchers, the adapted DNDC model will provide MRV capabilities that align with international carbon market standards.“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthening research and sustainable agriculture in Brazil,” said Dr. William Salas, Regrow’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Together we’re developing tools that are both scientifically robust and practically useful, enabling farmers to participate in carbon markets and advance resilient, low-carbon food systems.”The initiative was announced during the Latin American and Caribbean Symposium on Soil Carbon Research (LAC Soil Carbon 2025), held at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro.###About RegrowRegrow powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Kellanova. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.About EmbrapaThe Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) is a public research institution linked to Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, established in 1973. Embrapa’s mission is to deliver scientific solutions to Brazilian agricultural challenges for a genuinely tropical model of agriculture and animal farming for the benefit of the whole society. They play a pivotal role in helping Brazilian agriculture adapt to climate change by combining science, technology and local knowledge. Key strategies for climate adaptation include the adoption of 5 million hectares of Integrated Production Systems, such as Crop-Livestock-Forestry Systems under zero tillage. The objective is to enhance the resilience of food, fibre and biofuel production to climate variability, to reduce emissions and increase soil carbon stocks. Since 2006 Embrapa has been contributing to national programs such as the Brazilian Low-Carbon Agriculture Plan (ABC and ABC+ Plan), an initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture while boosting productivity and sustainability.

