In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Over $389 Million to Protect the Quality and Supply of Florida's Water Resources

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 25, 2025 PALM BAY, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $389 million in grants to improve water quality and quantity across Florida. The funding includes $189 million in Water Quality Improvement Grants and $55 million in Alternative Water Supply Grants. Additionally, the Governor awarded $100 million through the newly established Indian River Lagoon Protection Program, $25 million through the Caloosahatchee Watershed Grant Program, and $20 million through the Biscayne Bay Water Quality Improvement Grant Program to further support targeted restoration efforts in these essential ecosystems. “Florida’s waterways are a vital part of our environment, economy, and way of life, and protecting these resources continues to be a top priority,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These investments will help safeguard water quality statewide and accelerate restoration efforts in key ecosystems like the Indian River Lagoon, Caloosahatchee River and Estuary, and Biscayne Bay.” “Florida’s support for water quality projects is making a real impact in reducing nutrient pollution and improving the health of our waterways,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Governor DeSantis and the Legislature have made these investments a priority to provide needed resources for local leaders to take on infrastructure projects that will improve the environment for future generations.” DEP received an impressive response to this year’s Water Quality Improvement Grant cycle, with 348 project submissions requesting more than $2.2 billion in funding. After a comprehensive evaluation, 31 high-priority projects were selected to receive funding, reflecting the most impactful and cost-effective solutions to reduce nutrient pollution and enhance water quality. These projects support communities by providing enhancements to existing wastewater and stormwater treatment facilities and connecting septic systems to sewer, among other improvements. Collectively, these efforts are expected to remove more than 1.1 million pounds of total nitrogen and 286,000 pounds of total phosphorous annually. In addition to broad statewide restoration efforts, the state is prioritizing immediate, targeted nutrient-reducing projects in priority ecosystems. Today, $100 million is being awarded to support 25 priority water quality projects in the Indian River Lagoon, $25 million is being awarded for four targeted water quality projects in the Caloosahatchee River and Estuary and $20 million is being awarded for eight water quality projects in Biscayne Bay. Under the DeSantis Administration, DEP has awarded nearly $2.9 billion to 1,098 community projects to protect Florida’s water resources. These projects are expected to reduce total nitrogen by more than 4.6 million pounds and total phosphorus by more than 893,000 pounds per year. More than 250 projects have already been completed, with many more advancing as local governments strategically plan for future improvements with the state’s ongoing funding support. Alongside water quality improvements, $55 million has been allocated to support 14 projects through the Alternative Water Supply Grant Program, with the goal of producing more than 40 million gallons of water per day within two years of becoming operational. These projects focus on expanding reclaimed water use, enhancing aquifer recharge, and promoting water conservation. Since 2019, the state has invested $245 million to support the statewide development of alternative water supplies, supporting projects that will generate more than 225 million gallons per day of additional water to meet future needs. To ensure continued progress, Governor DeSantis has included $550 million in his budget proposal to protect Florida’s water quality and $60 million to further alternative water supplies. A full list of these grant projects selected for Fiscal Year 2024-25 can be found at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov/Grants. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.