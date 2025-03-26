GnuMedX Launches with Focus on Supporting the Body’s Endocannabinoid System (ECS)

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GnuMedX , a new health and wellness company, has officially launched—combining patented formulations, personalized wellness services, and natural food based formulations designed to support overall well-being. The company’s focus centers on the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), a biological system believed to help maintain balance across key physiological functions. Contrary to most peoples assumptions, the ECS is naturally driven and fed by food based nutrients and in particular dietary fats.At the core of GnuMedX’s platform is U.S. Patent #10,646,535, which protects proprietary formulas developed to interact with the ECS. The ECS is involved in regulating important processes such as immune function, inflammation response, mood, and metabolism.“Our patent reflects years of exploration into how natural compounds may interact with the ECS,” said Chip Paul, Founder and Chief Science Officer of GnuMedX. “We’re excited to introduce wellness products and services designed to align with the body’s natural systems.”GnuMedX will leverage the formulations covered under Patent #10,646,535, which are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA, to create food-based products supporting gut health, immune balance, mood, and general discomfort relief. In addition, the company will offer educational services to help the public understand and prepare food-based solutions that promote overall wellness.GnuMedX also incorporates Neighborly Wellness —a non-medical wellness clinic offering bio-resonance scanning, thermal imaging, and personalized health evaluations. Future plans include expanding these services into more insurance recoverable and physician supervised services and offering licensed solutions to other providers. This integration allows GnuMedX to deliver a vertically integrated wellness model combining advanced evaluation techniques, food-based health solutions, education, and highly personalized customer service. "We believe this model and the success achieved under this model will be in alignment with coming changes in the insurance industry. The current model really rewards maintenance over success. This does not serve customers well and we will be pushing more for getting people out of our system rather than keeping them in it." Paul added.“Our patent supports our long-term strategy to offer wellness solutions informed by emerging science,” added Cindy Paul, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We’re committed to growing responsibly while providing natural, evidence-based solutions that truly meet our customers’ needs.”GnuMedX is currently exploring strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand access to its patented formulations and wellness services.For more information, visit www.gnumedx.com

