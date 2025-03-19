Experts Sound Alarm on Dangerous Omega-6 and Omega-3 Imbalance in U.S. Food Supply

White Paper Delivered to White House and Federal Leadership

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a critical submission to the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense, renowned nutritional scientist Dr. Artemis P. Simopoulos and endocannabinoid system expert Chip Paul have jointly called for immediate federal action to address the alarming imbalance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in the American food supply.The white paper, “Addressing the Omega-6 and Omega-3 Imbalance in the U.S. Food Supply”, highlights the growing public health crisis driven by excessive omega-6 fatty acid consumption and widespread omega-3 deficiencies—an imbalance fueling America’s chronic disease epidemic.“Our research clearly shows that this imbalance is a major contributor to obesity, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, and compromised immune function,” said Dr. Simopoulos, a global authority on fatty acids and human health. “It is a solvable crisis, but it demands immediate attention.”Among the white paper’s most urgent findings are that the omega-6 heavy American diet disrupts immune function, increases inflammation, and elevates disease risk. Military readiness and cognitive resilience are threatened by poor fatty acid balance. The imbalance overstimulates the body’s endocannabinoid system—worsening obesity, inflammation, and mental health disorders, especially in youth.“This isn’t just a health issue; it’s a matter of national security,” said Chip Paul. “Our armed forces, children, and general population are impacted. Cognitive function, resilience, and readiness are compromised by dietary decisions that can—and must—be reversed.”The authors formally propose the creation of a Federal Omega-6 and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Committee under the Department of Health and Human Services. The committee would assess national omega-6 overconsumption and omega-3 deficiencies. It would develop guidelines to rebalance the U.S. food supply.Further it would launch education programs for medical professionals, the food industry, and the public. Lastly it will encourage industry reforms reducing omega-6 seed oils and increasing omega-3-rich foods.The white paper stresses that correcting this imbalance could dramatically reduce healthcare costs, improve mental and physical health, boost military and national resilience, and enhance cognitive development in children .Dr. Artemis P. Simopoulos is the world’s leading researcher on omega fatty acids and has authored seminal scientific studies on dietary fats, inflammation, and chronic disease.Chip Paul is a national expert on the endocannabinoid system and metabolic health, focused on how dietary choices program the body’s master regulatory system.For media inquiries or to request the full white paper, contact: Chip Paul – chip@gnupharma.com | Dr. Artemis P. Simopoulos – cgnh@verizon.net

