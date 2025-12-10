World’s Leading Lipid Scientists Unite to Issue Global Call to Action on Essential Fatty Acids

International research leaders call for urgent government action on modern fatty-acid imbalance, citing major impacts on public health

When leaders come together with one voice, it signals both the urgency of the problem and the magnitude of what coordinated action can achieve” — Charles "Chip" Paul

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A coalition of the world’s leading lipid scientists has issued a unified global call to action on essential fatty acids, warning that modern dietary patterns have created an unprecedented shift in human biology. In a historic show of scientific alignment, experts in lipid metabolism, neurodevelopment, inflammation resolution, nutritional biochemistry, and the endocannabinoid system have come together to publish The Global Scientific Statement on Essential Fatty Acids , Lipid Composition, and Human Health.The statement—signed by Prof. Vincenzo Di Marzo (Université Laval / CNR Italy), Prof. Daniele Piomelli (University of California Irvine), Prof. Charles N. Serhan (Harvard Medical School), Prof. Jesmond Dalli (Queen Mary University of London), Prof. Philip C. Calder (University of Southampton / Texas A&M University), Prof. Clemens von Schacky (Omegametrix GmbH), Prof. Michael A. Crawford (Imperial College London), Prof. Jörg Gertsch (University of Bern), and Prof. William S. Harris (Fatty Acid Research Institute)—urges governments, the United Nations, and international health agencies to recognize the growing human-health consequences of excessive omega-6 exposure and inadequate omega-3 intake.The statement emphasizes that omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, although both essential, are not interchangeable, and that modern agricultural practices and food processing have dramatically altered human fatty-acid intake and tissue composition. These shifts may influence inflammation, immune function, brain development, mental health, metabolic stability, and healthy aging. Additionally, many contemporary populations no longer reflect nutritionally “normal” baselines, complicating everything from clinical research to public-health policy. The authors call on national governments and global health organizations to establish task forces, conduct population-level fatty-acid assessments, update nutrition and medical education, and coordinate meaningful reforms with agricultural and food-policy systems.The initiative was convened by Charles “Chip” Paul, Endocannabinoid System Theorist & Activist and co-author of the 2025 white paper submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services calling for federal attention to essential-fatty-acid imbalance. “This level of global scientific alignment does not happen often,” Paul noted. “When leaders in lipid science, fatty-acid metabolism, inflammation biology, and the endocannabinoid system come together with one voice, it signals both the urgency of the problem and the magnitude of what coordinated action can achieve.”The full statement—including references, context, and the complete list of signatories—is available at https://www.truthin.health/global-omega-balance-open-letter , where academics, clinicians, researchers, and professionals across medicine, nutrition, agriculture, and food systems are invited to read the document and add their signatures.

