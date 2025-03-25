Cresswind Georgia Maintains Ranking as Top Georgia Active Adult Community

Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes model park Cresswind Georgia Entrance Pickleball courts Cresswind Georgia Clubhouse

Kolter Homes community ranks at the top for the fourth year

We’re honored to celebrate the recognition of Cresswind Georgia as the top-selling active adult community in Georgia for the fourth consecutive year.” — Tony Adams

HOSCHTON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolter Homes is honored to announce that Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes earned the title of the No. 1 selling active adult community in the metro Atlanta area for the fourth year. In 2024, the popular community closed 133 homes, securing its spot as metro Atlanta's best-selling active adult community.Located in Hoschton, Georgia, Twin Lakes is again the No. 1 selling master-planned community in metro Atlanta for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, the community’s builders (Eastwood Homes, Ryan Homes, DR Horton, Fischer Homes and Kolter Homes) closed 297 homes. Almost 50% of all homes sold were located within Cresswind Georgia, highlighting the pronounced presence of active adult buyers in the market.“We’re honored to celebrate the recognition of Cresswind Georgia as the top-selling active adult community in Georgia for the fourth consecutive year. This accomplishment continues to shine the spotlight on our team’s commitment to providing high-quality living that fosters the dynamic lifestyle needs of the modern active adult buyer,” said Tony Adams, Kolter Homes Regional Vice President of Georgia, Northwest Florida and Alabama. “This fourth title is a testament to our team's dedication to the 55+ demographic and what they continue to seek in a home and community.”Cresswind Georgia ranked No. 1 in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to MarketNsight data.“We continue to see active adult communities outperform many traditional communities in this high interest rate environment,” said MarketNsight Principal and Chief Analyst John Hunt. “The second largest demographic in our country has a need to downsize, and the ability to put large amounts of cash down on a new home with the equity they've built up, especially since the pandemic housing boom.”Cresswind Georgia is the active adult component of the master-planned Twin Lakes development in Hoschton, Georgia. It is the largest new residential master-planned development to open in the greater Atlanta area in over a decade, with 2,600 homes, 1,300 of which are at Cresswind Georgia.New active adult homes at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes are currently priced from the high $300,000s to over $1 million and feature personalizable home designs to accommodate a variety of needs and preferences, such as golf cart garages, finished or unfinished upper-level bonus rooms, walkout daylight basements, flexible room configurations and enclosed patios, as well as hundreds of finish and hardware selections on display at the community’s on-site Design Studio.Twin Lakes is a master-planned community named in honor of its 11-acre and 39-acre waterways. The community is approved for 1,300 single-family homes built by DR Horton, Fischer Homes, Eastwood Homes and Ryan Homes and 1,300 active adult homes built by Kolter Homes, for a total of 2,600 homes.For more information regarding Cresswind communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, visit www.Cresswind.com About Cresswind Georgia:Located in Hoschton, Ga., Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes offers several hundred acres of preserved nature with walking trails and resort-style amenities, including two lakes, a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a large activity lawn and more. It also features 15 designer-decorated models open daily for in-person and online tours. To learn more about Cresswind Georgia, visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com

