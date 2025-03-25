Attorney General Knudsen reminds Montanans to protect genetic data following DNA testing company’s bankruptcy announcement

HELENA – Following 23andMe’s bankruptcy announcement, Attorney General Austin Knudsen is encouraging Montanans to protect their genetic data and reminding them of their right to delete genetic data from DNA testing companies.

23andMe announced March 23 it was declaring bankruptcy and would be looking for a buyer. Montana law requires companies, like 23andMe, to obtain consumers’ express consent for the sale, transfer, or use of genetic data for research purposes. The law also requires companies to allow for the deletion of a consumer’s genetic data and destruction of a consumer’s biological sample. Montanans may revoke any previously granted consent.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection provided the following steps for Montanans looking to delete their genetic data from 23andMe.

To delete genetic data from 23andMe:

Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data” Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section. Click “Permanently Delete Data.” Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

To destroy your 23andMe test sample:

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

To revoke permission for your genetic data to be used for research:

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under “Research and Product Consents.”