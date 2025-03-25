$150M+ One of a Kind Fund directly accepts crypto assets; 1infinity Ventures Launches First Crypto Friendly AI Fund

1infinity Ventures: Dobrin, Guo, Francken, Hodes New Newsletter "Infinite Insights" 1Infinity Ventures, General Partners

A Pioneering Investment Vehicle Is Converging AI and cryptocurrency.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1infinity Ventures today announced the launch of its pioneering investment platform that enables cryptocurrency holders to invest directly in artificial intelligence ventures without first converting to fiat currency. As the first global responsible AI fund, 1infinity Ventures bridges the $3 trillion cryptocurrency economy with the $17 trillion artificial intelligence market opportunity. This initiative addresses a significant gap in the market by providing successful crypto investors with direct access to transformative early-stage AI opportunities.Traditional funds have systematically excluded crypto investors from participating in cutting-edge AI ventures."Until now, cryptocurrency holders faced significant friction, costs, and tax implications when trying to diversify into AI investments. We've eliminated these barriers while maintaining our commitment to responsible AI development." said Dr. Seth Dobrin, Founding General Partner at 1infinity Ventures and former Global Chief AI Officer at IBM.Revolutionary Value Proposition for Crypto Holders.The $150M AI Fund introduces four key innovations that set it apart from conventional investment vehicles:First AI Fund that is Crypto LP Friendly: Unlike traditional funds that exclude crypto investors, 1infinity Ventures has built its fund architecture specifically for crypto limited partners.Direct Crypto Asset Acceptance: The fund directly accepts cryptocurrency investments, eliminating the friction and potential tax implications of converting to fiat currency.No Forced Conversion: While other funds require investors to convert crypto assets and submit to conventional financial gatekeepers, 1infinity Ventures recognizes and preserves the autonomy that crypto millionaires value.Seamless Infrastructure: Through a strategic partnership with ETZ Soft —leaders in retail crypto retirement investing—the fund ensures seamless tokenization, regulatory compliance, and robust on-chain infrastructure without compromising investor autonomy. The platform accepts investments using any unlocked cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, with plans to expand supported tokens based on community demand.Explosive Growth in Crypto Wealth Creates New OpportunityMarket analysis conducted reveals the explosive growth of crypto wealth globally:- 172,300 crypto millionaires worldwide- 111% growth rate in Bitcoin millionaires- 85,400 Bitcoin millionaires (individual holders)"Cryptocurrency represents a fundamental reimagining of value exchange, while AI is transforming how we process information and make decisions," said Jiazi Guo, Founding General Partner at 1infinity Ventures, who previously launched the world's first cryptocurrency SEP-IRA investment vehicle. "Our platform allows these two revolutionary technologies to fuel each other. Your wealth, your control—that principle extends from how we accept investments to how we structure governance rights."Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE have emerged as leading crypto wealth hubs due to their favorable regulatory environments and absence of capital gains taxes. These investors actively seek opportunities that maintain their financial sovereignty while providing access to transformative technologies."We're not just creating another investment fund—we're building a bridge between two of the most revolutionary technologies of our time," said Cyrus Hodes, Founding General Partner at 1infinity Ventures. "Our approach is encapsulated in our core philosophy: 'Where AI & Crypto Meet Infinite Potential.'"The fund is positioned to appeal to crypto LPs who value technological innovation and financial independence. By accepting crypto assets directly and eliminating forced conversion, the fund removes significant barriers previously preventing crypto holders from participating in AI investment opportunities."We recognize that crypto investors have demonstrated exceptional foresight in identifying transformative technologies early," added Dobrin. "Our fund provides them access to early-stage AI opportunities that align with their forward-thinking investment philosophy."The fund employs a rigorous three-stage evaluation framework for potential investments, prioritizing responsible AI development aligned with OECD AI principles while targeting opportunities with significant market potential. This approach reflects 1infinity's commitment to both financial returns and positive technological impact.1infinity Ventures launches with $125 million in committed capital from foundation partners including prominent family offices, governments and commercial ventures . The fund has already has 300 Million in their investment pipeline. They identified dozens of AI portfolio companies lined up and focused on areas including computer vision, federated learning, privacy-preserving AI, and decentralized computing infrastructure.In conjunction with the launch, 1infinity Ventures is introducing the " Infinite Insights " a publication providing insights at the intersection of AI and cryptocurrency, and a educational platform for crypto investors exploring artificial intelligence opportunities.About 1infinity Ventures1infinity Ventures is a pioneering investment firm that creates innovative vehicles connecting emerging technologies with forward-thinking investors.For more information about www.1infinity.vc . or to schedule an interview with the founding team, please contact: ir@1infinity.vc.

