Dr. Seth Dobrin Launches First-Ever Global AI Venture Fund to Pioneer Responsible and Secure AI Innovations

Dr. Seth Dobrin former Global Chief AI Officer at IBM is on a mission to transform AI governance, trust, and innovation through cutting-edge generative AI, AI safety, and ethical AI deployment AI iQ™ EU AI Act Article 4 Readiness Program

Global AI-focused fund dedicated to Shaping the Future of AI.

Because we understand this terrain like no other. Together, we are poised to drive transformative change in the AI landscape.” — Dr. Seth Dobrin, CEO of Qantm AI

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Seth Dobrin , CEO of Qantm AI and former Global Chief AI Officer at IBM, has announced the launch of a AI focused venture fund. The first global AI fund dedicated to pioneering responsible and secure AI innovations.This fund, named 1infinity Ventures is set to redefine AI development by ensuring that innovation is aligned with the highest ethical standards and societal well-being."Together, we possess the strategic foresight, technical expertise, and a robust ethical framework to truly drive positive change in AI," said Dr. Seth Dobrin.Investing in the Future: Responsible AI & Emerging TechnologiesThe venture fund will focus on investing in AI startups that not only promise high returns but also adhere to strict ethical standards. The goal is to advance AI solutions that are both revolutionary and responsible, ensuring that cutting-edge innovations serve society while mitigating risks associated with AI technologies.This initiative will leverage a strategic network of top tech firms, global academic institutions, and expert advisors, driving a collaborative approach to AI ecosystem leadership.Strategic Leadership: A Powerhouse of AI & Blockchain ExpertsJiazi Guo: Pioneering Cryptocurrency Investment InnovationsA key partner in this initiative, Jiazi Guo, CEO of ETZ Soft, is a trailblazer in digital finance and a leader in tax-efficient cryptocurrency and equity investments. ETZ is renowned for launching the world’s first cryptocurrency SEP-IRA investment and revolutionizing how digital assets are integrated into tax-advantaged retirement accounts.Through ETZ Soft, investors can put their founder tokens or token warrants into a Roth IRA, potentially saving millions in taxes. This innovation enables startup founders and cryptocurrency investors to grow their holdings tax-free, redefining wealth preservation strategies in the Web3 era."My involvement in this fund represents a continuation of my commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with practical financial solutions. This AI venture fund is a perfect example of how innovative technologies can be grounded in responsible practices and ethical considerations," said Guo.Dr. Seth Dobrin: A Trailblazer in Global AI LeadershipAs current CEO of Qantm AI and the former Global Chief AI Officer at IBM, Dr. Seth Dobrin has been a driving force behind responsible AI development, shaping industry standards for ethical AI practices."Because we understand this terrain like no other. Together, we are poised to drive transformative change in the AI landscape. The aim is to develop AI solutions that are not only innovative but also aligned with global ethical standards," said Dr. Dobrin.Cyrus Hodes is a global leader in AI safety and blockchain technology. He is a co-founder of Stability AI, one of the world’s most prominent generative AI platforms, which he exited to launch infinitio.ai—a decentralized marketplace for generative AI resources on blockchain, including the first AI Safety evaluations on-chain.Hodes is a member of the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), where he co-leads the Safety and Assurance of Generative AI (SAFE) project, shaping global AI safety protocols. He is also a Fellow of Practice at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government in Dubai, where he leads the Global Risk and AI Safety Preparedness (GRASP) initiative, a pioneering effort in AI governance.Previously, Hodes co-founded The Future Society, a 501(c)3 incubated at Harvard Kennedy School, where he chaired its AI Initiative, engaging early with global stakeholders to study and shape AI governance. His deep involvement in AI policy also includes his role as Advisor to the UAE Minister of Artificial Intelligence at the Prime Minister’s Office, where he contributed to AI policy development and strategic initiatives on a national and global scale.Unprecedented Alliance for AI ResponsibilityThis venture fund represents a bold new approach to AI investment. By combining the strengths of **1infinity Ventures and Silicon Sands Venture Studios**, this collaboration ensures that AI advancements are guided by ethical responsibility from inception.**A Strategic CollaborationEach partner in this initiative brings unique strengths that will drive impactful AI innovations:🔹 Dr. Seth Dobrin – Ethical AI leadership and industry-standard expertise🔹 Jiazi Guo – Digital finance and blockchain investment strategies🔹 Cyrus Hodes – AI and blockchain integration for responsible development"We are at the forefront of an AI revolution. By uniting the brightest minds in AI, blockchain, and finance, we can ensure that technological advancements remain secure, ethical, and beneficial for all," said Dr. Dobrin.About 1infinity Ventures1infinity Ventures is a leading venture capital firm specializing in responsible AI investments and emerging technologies. The firm is committed to backing startups that prioritize ethical innovation to enhance societal well-being.About Qantm AIAbout Qantm AIQantm AI is a pioneering artificial intelligence company dedicated to advancing responsible, secure, and ethical AI solutions. Founded and led by Dr. Seth Dobrin, former Global Chief AI Officer at IBM, Qantm AI specializes in developing and deploying AI technologies that align with global ethical standards while driving business and societal impact.With a mission to transform AI governance, trust, and innovation, Qantm AI operates at the intersection of cutting-edge generative AI, AI safety, and ethical AI deployment. The company collaborates with global enterprises, research institutions, and policy organizations to ensure AI development remains transparent, fair, and beneficial for all.Qantm AI’s expertise spans across:🔹 Responsible AI Development – Implementing AI safety, fairness, and explainability in AI systems.🔹 Enterprise AI Strategy – Helping businesses adopt AI solutions that enhance efficiency and innovation.🔹 AI Governance & Compliance – Ensuring AI models meet regulatory, ethical, and security standards.🔹 Generative AI & Automation – Leveraging next-generation AI to power business transformation.At the core of Qantm AI’s vision is the belief that AI should empower humanity, not replace it. By integrating robust ethical frameworks, technical excellence, and strategic foresight, Qantm AI is shaping a future where AI innovation serves society responsibly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.