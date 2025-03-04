AI iQ™ Program to Help Organizations Achieve Compliance, Launched by Qantm AI

AI iQ™ EU AI Act Article 4 Readiness Program Dr. Seth Dobrin, CEO of Qantm AI - AI literacy is no longer optional, it’s mandated by the EU

Mandated AI literacy requirements under the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act.

AI literacy is no longer optional—it’s mandated. Companies that invest in AI literacy today will be the ones that thrive in the AI-powered economy of tomorrow.” — Dr. Seth Dobrin, CEO of Qantm AI

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qantm AI, a leader in AI governance and executive education, has launched the AI iQ™ Readiness Program, a comprehensive training initiative designed to help organizations comply with the AI literacy requirements under the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act ( EU AI Act ).The EU AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive AI regulation, requires businesses that develop or use AI to ensure their employees and partners are sufficiently trained in AI. Article 4, which took effect on February 2, 2025, mandates that organizations provide AI literacy training to their workforce to ensure informed and responsible AI use.Non-compliance could result in regulatory scrutiny, legal risks, and competitive disadvantages. Qantm AI’s Program offers organizations a structured and effective way to meet these requirements while also enhancing their AI capabilities and business resilience.The AI literacy mandate applies across all sectors, but certain industries face greater compliance pressure due to the high-stakes nature of their AI applications:Finance & Banking: AI is widely used in risk assessment, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading. Regulators expect financial professionals to understand AI decision-making processes to prevent biases and ensure transparency.Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: AI is revolutionizing diagnostics, drug development, and patient care. Medical professionals and administrators must be equipped to evaluate AI outputs for accuracy, ethics, and patient safety.Manufacturing & Supply Chain: AI-driven automation, predictive maintenance, and logistics optimization require employees to understand AI’s role in quality control and operational efficiency.Retail & E-Commerce: AI powers personalized recommendations, demand forecasting, and chatbot-driven customer service. Teams must be trained in ethical AI use and data privacy compliance.Legal & Compliance: Law firms and compliance officers increasingly rely on AI for document analysis and regulatory compliance. Understanding AI’s limitations and risks is critical for sound legal decision-making.The AI iQ™ program is specifically designed for corporate leaders, compliance officers, HR professionals, and technology teams. It provides a practical and strategic approach to AI literacy through:✅ Comprehensive Compliance Alignment – The curriculum is fully mapped to Article 4’s AI literacy provisions, ensuring organizations meet regulatory requirements efficiently.✅ Customized Learning Paths – Training is tailored based on industry, employee roles, and specific AI applications, ensuring relevance and practical application.✅ Interactive & Hands-On Learning – Participants engage in executive seminars, real-world case studies, and simulations to develop AI decision-making skills.✅ Ongoing Compliance Support & Documentation – Organizations receive certificates of completion, competency assessments, and compliance documentation, essential for regulatory audits and internal governance.Qantm AI’s COO, Tabitha Rudd, highlighted the importance of AI governance:"Regulatory compliance should not be seen as a burden but as an opportunity to build trust and resilience. The AI iQ™ program ensures companies are not just meeting the legal requirements of Article 4 but also fostering a culture of responsible AI use. Businesses can mitigate risks, improve decision-making, and enhance their competitive edge in an AI-driven world."Qantm AI’s AI iQ™ program goes beyond regulatory compliance, helping businesses leverage AI literacy for strategic growth:🔹 Stronger AI Governance – Leaders develop the expertise to manage AI risks and ensure ethical, transparent AI deployment.🔹 Enhanced Decision-Making – AI-literate executives can better interpret AI-driven insights and make more informed business decisions.🔹 Talent Attraction & Retention – Companies that invest in cutting-edge training attract and retain top talent in the AI-driven economy.🔹 Future-Proofing & Agility – A well-trained workforce can quickly adapt to new AI tools and evolving regulatory frameworks.Qantm AI’s Readiness Program provides a proven pathway for businesses to meet regulatory requirements while gaining a strategic advantage in the AI-driven future.Learn More & Get Started Today.For more information on how Qantm AI can help your organization achieve AI literacy compliance, visit www.qantm.ai or contact: info@qantm.ai

