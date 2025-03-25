RedAwning Launches Seasonal Cancellation Policy Support - First Major N American Partner For Vrbo, Expedia & Booking.com

Seasonal Cancellation Policy options for RedAwning short-term rental clients, available via their self-serve hospitality platform

Cancellation Policies have a huge impact on placement in search results on each OTA. Travelers are more likely to book properties with less strict policies.

“We’re proud to be the first large-scale partner to have implemented this feature on Vrbo,” said Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning.” — Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedAwning, a fully-integrated hospitality platform for short-term rental success, today announced significant and powerful new capabilities included in its platform available to all clients - Seasonal Cancellation Policies. RedAwning is the first large-scale partner in North America to implement this capability on the Vrbo platform, the first vacation rental partner to enable this capability across Booking.com, Expedia, and other vacation rental websites.

RedAwning’s data proves that Cancellation Policies have a huge impact on placement in search results on each OTA. Travelers are more likely to book properties with less strict cancellation policies, and cancellation policies have shifted across the industry to become less restrictive as a response. Now, RedAwning clients can protect their most valuable high demand stay dates while also generating more bookings for off-peak dates by selectively implementing a less restrictive cancellation policy during those time periods.

The Seasonal Cancellation Policy feature is self-service and can easily be implemented by RedAwning owners and property managers through the RedAwning Portal. Account level settings for property managers can also be set in minutes by the RedAwning Account Management team for property managers with many properties to update. Clients simply enter the Start Date and End Date of each date range they’d like to modify their Seasonal Cancel Policy for and choose the Free Cancel Policy window they’d like to set for that period. Setting a less restrictive Cancellation Policy can make a big impact on results - the Free 3 Cancellation Policy generates up to 100% more impressions in search results on the OTAs vs. Free 14 or Free 30 so even small moves have a huge impact on visibility and bookings.

RedAwning is the only hospitality platform where everything is all-inclusive with no SAAS type per feature or product fees which can add up a lot on other platforms. Seasonal Cancellation Policy support adds to an already industry leading extensive suite of combined features, including unlimited automated, personalized messaging triggered by events such as booking date, check in, or check out, centralized reviews management with AI responses, digital lock integration for automatic lock setting and digital key delivery, centralized guest communications with AI-powered message generation, Teams Management, promotions support across all top OTAs, and much more.

“We know that Seasonal Cancellation Policies are very powerful. Clients can maximize their visibility on the major STR booking channels, while protecting their most important holiday stay dates with stricter cancellation policies. I’m a client too and when I turned on Free 3 for an off peak period, my listing showed up 1st in Vrbo search results!,” said Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning. “This enables our owners and property managers to generate more revenue, while boosting their bookings in off-peak times. We’re proud to be the first large-scale partner to have implemented this feature on Vrbo, and we look forward to continuing to lead the industry with cutting-edge vacation rental management features.”

STR Property Managers & Owners: https://www.redawning.com/property-management/

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the only fully-integrated hospitality platform for short-term rental success. We combine global distribution and marketing with a comprehensive suite of products, platforms, and solutions to generate more revenue and deliver better hospitality with less work for homeowners, property managers, and short-term lodging providers of all types.

