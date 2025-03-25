Hartzell Aviation Companies Plan Active Presence at SUN ‘n FUN
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Engine Tech, both Signia Aerospace companies, are planning an extensive presence at SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo, April 1-6 in Lakeland, Fla. Hartzell Aviation’s exhibit at the airshow will be in Hangar B, Booths 034-037.
Executives from both Hartzell Aviation companies exhibiting at the expo will make product announcements and discuss future developments at SUN ‘n FUN’s Innovation Preview on Monday, March 31.
Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley will discuss direct replacement Parts Manufacturer Approvals (PMA) for new PowerUP S-20 / S-200 Series Bendix Magnetos, commonly found on Cirrus SR22 and SR22T fixed wing aircraft and Robinson R22 and R44 helicopters to name a few.
Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge will discuss the company’s investments in a number of STCs and information about Hartzell’s composite propeller white paper now available online. STCs discussed will include two newly approved Hartzell propellers which will be featured on aircraft at SUN n’ FUN.
Hartzell Aviation will sponsor a number of exciting airshow flight performers whose aircraft are equipped with Hartzell or WhirlWind propellers. These include:
Rob Holland – WhirlWind Propellers
Greg Koontz - Hartzell Aviation
Titan Aerobatic Team – Hartzell Aviation
Ken & Austin Rieder of Redline Airshows – Hartzell Aviation
Michael Goulian – Hartzell Aviation
Kevin Coleman– Hartzell Aviation
RJ Gritter– Hartzell Aviation
Jim Peitz– Hartzell Aviation
Skip Stewart – WhirlWind Propellers
Several air show performers sponsored by Hartzell Aviation are scheduled for special meet and greets at the Hartzell booths. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday April 1 – Ken and Austin Rieder of Redline Airshows, from 9:30-10:30 am
Wednesday April 2 – Michael Goulian, from 9-9:45 am
Thursday, April 3 – Rob Holland, from 11 am-noon
Hartzell and WhirlWind propellers will be on display in a large number of companies’ exhibits at SUN ‘n FUN 2025, including:
Aura Aero -- MD-029B
Aviat Husky -- MD-031B
Blackhawk Aerospace -- MD-034A
Cirrus -- D-022 – D-026, MD-014A
Cubcrafters -- N-092, N-093, N-102, N-103
Daher -- MD-022B
Epic -- SNF-003
Kodiak -- MD-022B
Piper -- MD-024C, MD-025B
Wipaire -- MD-032A
Textron -- SNF-001, SNF-002, SNF-004, SNF-005
American Champion -- NE-018, NE-019, NE-020
Mooney M20 -- Anomaly Lounge
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUP Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together these brands provide excellent engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation and the military. For more info go to hartzell.aero.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit hartzellprop.com.
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding & Manufacturing). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit signiaaerospace.com.
