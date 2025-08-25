IADA Welcomes Three Select IADA-Verified Products & Services Members
We are thrilled to welcome JETREP PLLC, High Flying Hangars LLC and First American Equipment Finance into the IADA organization.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three leading aviation companies have joined the elite ranks of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). An aviation law firm, a luxury hangar provider and an aircraft financing company are now IADA-Verified Products & Services members.
“We are thrilled to welcome JETREP PLLC, High Flying Hangars LLC and First American Equipment Finance into the IADA organization. Each brings distinct expertise that enriches our community,” said IADA Chair Phil Winters, vice president of aircraft sales and charter management for Greenwich AeroGroup and Western Aircraft Inc. “Their alignment with IADA’s values of integrity, professionalism and transaction excellence reinforces the collective value of our organization.”
JETREP PLLC, based in Redmond, Wash., is a boutique aviation law firm offering comprehensive services across aircraft acquisition, disposition, leasing, financing, tax structuring and regulatory advice. Its specialty is guiding sophisticated clients through complex aviation transactions with precision and creativity. See https://www.jetrep.com.
High Flying Hangars LLC is a national company based in Albuquerque, N.M. that designs and builds world-class airport hangar developments ranging from 35 to 170 hangars. Confirmed hangar projects are located in Maryland, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Nebraska and Oklahoma with several more to come. See https://highflyinghangars.com.
First American Equipment Finance, an RBC/City National Bank Company headquartered in Victor, N.Y., provides flexible, competitive aircraft financing solutions. From whole single-aircraft purchases to fractional ownership structures, the company empowers operators with the financial tools to grow their flight operations. See https://www.faef.com/solutions/equipment-financing/aircraft-financing.
With the inclusion of these new members, IADA’s network of top Products & Services members continues to serve clients involved in aircraft transactions throughout the world.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
